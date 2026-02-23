Dispose of Large, Bulky Items the Right Way

The city of Santa Clarita has valuable resources available for residents needing to dispose of large items that don’t fit in your regular collection bins, like furniture, appliances, large electronics and mattresses. Your local waste hauler, Burrtec Waste Industries, provides Santa Clarita residents free curbside pickup of these items, or a convenient drop off location, as well.

If you are a city resident, with an active Burrtec account, and have bulky items that are no longer suitable for donation, you can call and schedule to have these items picked up curbside; up to four times per year, with up to three items per collection.

To schedule a bulky item pick-up, call Burrtec at (661) 222-2249 at least 48 hours prior to your regular service day. For those living in a multi-family community without individual waste service accounts, contact your property manager to request scheduling a bulky item pick-up.

In addition, residents may drop-off bulky items for free at Burrtec’s facility located at 26000 Springbrook Ave., Suite 101 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please be prepared to show identification to confirm proof of residency and note that the facility may be closed to the public during any rainy weather.

If your items are still in fair and usable condition, consider contacting a local non-profit to see if they can benefit from your donation. Visit santaclarita.gov/community- links for a list of community links and service clubs. Visit GreenSantaClarita.com for more resources and local, green events.

