Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 18
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
| Friday, Dec 18, 2020

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced a change of course Friday, saying he’ll allow some exceptions to a recent directive limiting prosecutors from pursuing longer sentences for some violent criminals.

Earlier this week, Gascon said he would allow no exceptions to his elimination of “enhancements,” a legal term used by lawyers to modify charges for reasons such as prior convictions, gang involvement, etc.

Now, in a statement issued Friday afternoon from his office, Gascon has said that he won’t eliminate prior-conviction enhancements, gang enhancements, special circumstances enhancements or out-on-bail enhancements.

The decision comes after a deluge of pressure and criticism from a number of people from across the local law enforcement spectrum, including criticism from his own deputies.

“I think the community of Angelenos from all over L.A. County came together to fight for justice and to fight these special directives by the district attorney that would have hurt vulnerable victims, would hurt children and would hurt people of color,” said Jon Hatami, a Santa Clarita resident and prosecutor for Los Angeles County. “However, this is just one step, and there are many other directives that have been put out that could hurt public safety, that could hurt our community.”

Hatami said that he would continue to work to change some of Gascon’s other recent orders that he’s enacted or pledged to enact since he defeated former District Attorney Jackie Lacey in November.

“I think the issue regarding bail is a very dangerous issue, allowing zero bail or presumptive zero bail, for domestic violence and child-abuse cases,” said Hatami. “I think he’s still not allowing the out-on-bail enhancement, so somebody gets released on bail because they’ve already committed a crime, and then they go and commit another crime. He doesn’t think that that requires an out-on-bail enhancement.”

The Santa Clarita resident said Gascon is not allowing risk assessment when dealing with bail, nor allowing deputy district attorneys to go to parole hearings to represent the interest of crime victims.

Hatami emphasized Gascon also needs to begin looking at reaching out to victims before allowing the courts to start the process of dismissing things or moving forward with things on the legal process.

Gascon has said in the last week that he hopes his policies will still result in people being prosecuted for their underlying crimes, but that by eliminating some enhancements that he can begin to end mass incarceration.

The District Attorney’s Office had not issued a public comment as of the publication of this article.
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Friday, Dec 18, 2020
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced a change of course Friday, saying he’ll allow some exceptions to a recent directive limiting prosecutors from pursuing longer sentences for some violent criminals.
FULL STORY...
Miranda Stresses Holiday Safety in First Mayoral Briefing
Friday, Dec 18, 2020
Miranda Stresses Holiday Safety in First Mayoral Briefing
In his first COVID-19 briefing as mayor of Santa Clarita, Bill Miranda reiterated a clear message Friday to the community: Be safe this holiday season.
FULL STORY...
County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
Friday, Dec 18, 2020
County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
L.A. County Health Services embarked on a mass COVID-19 vaccination effort Friday that will result in 6,000 vaccinations by Christmas and 10,000 total vaccinations by Dec. 31 for its frontline healthcare workers at three County hospitals.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced a change of course Friday, saying he’ll allow some exceptions to a recent directive limiting prosecutors from pursuing longer sentences for some violent criminals.
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Miranda Stresses Holiday Safety in First Mayoral Briefing
In his first COVID-19 briefing as mayor of Santa Clarita, Bill Miranda reiterated a clear message Friday to the community: Be safe this holiday season.
Miranda Stresses Holiday Safety in First Mayoral Briefing
County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
L.A. County Health Services embarked on a mass COVID-19 vaccination effort Friday that will result in 6,000 vaccinations by Christmas and 10,000 total vaccinations by Dec. 31 for its frontline healthcare workers at three County hospitals.
County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study
In the Americans with Disabilities Act’s 30th anniversary year, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture in collaboration with Claremont Graduate University’s Center for Business and Management of the Arts released a new report on Thursday that lays the groundwork for disability-led content in the creative sector.
L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Urge Congress to Include Nutrition Programs in New COVID Relief Deal
California senators, including Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, are urging Congress to include three key nutrition programs in the new coronavirus relief deal as food insecurity has increased across the country.
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Urge Congress to Include Nutrition Programs in New COVID Relief Deal
Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday outlined actions, priorities and investments needed to address the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.
Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students
Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators
California school districts and charter schools can now apply for mini grants to address equity and opportunity gaps in student learning said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday.
Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators
County Health Officials: Public Access to Vaccine Remains Months Away
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said Thursday that while the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles County, they can’t confirm definitively the length of protection the vaccine offers, or when the vaccine will be available to the general public.
County Health Officials: Public Access to Vaccine Remains Months Away
Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Thursday the release of the Integrated and Designated English Language Development Video Series, a new tool designed to aid educators who support students learning English.
Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 102 new deaths, including 3 additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 14,418 new cases of COVID-19, including 13,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
California Launches ‘Mothers’ PSA Urging Families to Stay Home this Holiday Season
SACRAMENTO – With COVID-19 cases rising at an alarming pace and ICU beds at or nearing capacity statewide, the California Department of Public Health on Thursday launched the "Mothers" advertising campaign featuring real California moms urging people to stay home this holiday season.
California Launches ‘Mothers’ PSA Urging Families to Stay Home this Holiday Season
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Henry Mayo
After Los Angeles County experienced its darkest day in coronavirus figures Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials administered their first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday to the hospital’s frontline workers.
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Henry Mayo
New Healing Center Opening in Santa Clarita
A Santa Clarita family opens a new healing center that will feature two very unique and exclusive “energy” pods, with a vision to help people heal themselves holistically.
New Healing Center Opening in Santa Clarita
Agua Dulce Fire Prompts State Route 14 Lane Closures
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire near the southbound side of State Route 14, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, just after noon, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.
Agua Dulce Fire Prompts State Route 14 Lane Closures
Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives
Castaic School Board Members held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Monday, Dec. 14.
Castaic Union Announces 2021 Board Officers, Representatives
Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds
The William S. Hart Union High School District recently took action to refinance three separate series of general obligation bonds that will save taxpayers over $15 million over the next 18 years.
Taxpayers to Save Money After Hart District Refinances Bonds
County Extends Registration Deadline for Elderly Public Housing Sites
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites, including the Orchard Arms property in Valencia.
County Extends Registration Deadline for Elderly Public Housing Sites
Hart High COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure
Hart High School is closed for the next 14 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the campus, district officials informed parents Wednesday.
Hart High COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure
Detective Seeking Public’s Help Finding Canyon Country Shooting Suspect
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detective investigating a shooting in Canyon Country is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect, after an October shooting incident left a man shot in the face outside a liquor store.
Detective Seeking Public’s Help Finding Canyon Country Shooting Suspect
Today in SCV History (Dec. 17)
1839 - Judge John F. Powell born in Galway, Ireland [story]
John F. Powell
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Spike 600% Since Nov. 9
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 138 new deaths and 22,422 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 52nd death and county officials reported the highest number of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 52nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Spike 600% Since Nov. 9
Dec. 17: L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials will host a virtual town hall meetup on Thursday, December 17 at 6 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and deployment.
Dec. 17: L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Ten College of the Canyons fire technology students have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to put toward tuition, books, and school-related fees.
COC Fire Technology Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
