COC Clears Nearly $950,000 in Student Debt Through COVID Funds

In an effort to remove financial debt as a barrier to higher education, the Santa Clarita Community College District cleared nearly $950,000 in student debt through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

As a result, the debt forgiveness initiative restored registration eligibility for 3,215 College of the Canyons students.

“This was a state priority to use the funds provided by the state and federal government to allow students to return to school,” said Jasmine Ruys, assistant superintendent and vice president of student services at the college. “We want to help students get back on track with their education goals that were disrupted due to the pandemic.”

The college targeted unpaid student fees for the Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Winter 2021 and Spring 2021 terms.

The kinds of fees that were cleared included any past due balances for all district-owed fees, including enrollment fees, non-resident tuition, college fees, and district debt for Return of Title IV funds.

The amount of the college’s debt forgiveness ranged from the smallest of $1 to the largest of $5,981.

Students whose balances were paid off were notified of their enrollment re-eligibility by mail.

The college’s debt forgiveness plan was funded through the $3.6 million CARES Act award it received in May 2020 to assist students with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...