May 19
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
Hart District To “Discuss Potential Course Of Action” Regarding Mascot
| Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Los Angeles County
The William S. Hart Union High School District office in Santa Clarita. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to discuss the Hart High School Indian mascot once again during its Wednesday night governing board meeting, but this time with the intention to discuss their potential plans or solutions to the issue.

The latest agenda item involving the mascot will be a continuation in what has been a series of meetings over the past several months conducted by the board to learn about the issue surrounding the race-based mascot. However, it is the first agenda item that indicates the board is possibly closing in on a decision.

The agenda did stipulate that the board, during Wednesday’s meeting, would specifically not take a vote to keep or change the mascot during the meeting.

“Following the discussion of potential next steps, the board has the option to take action and vote to clarify whether a vote to change or keep the mascot will be taken at a future meeting,” the agenda reads.

In addition to discussing future steps that may be taken, the board is allowed to ask who — whether it be the governing board, the Associated Student Body at Hart High School, etc. — would be responsible for the decision to keep or change the mascot in the event that a vote is called for.

The regular board meeting for the governing board is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the district office located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway. It is scheduled to be in a hybrid model, and will take place both in person and on YouTube with the live stream being available at https://youtu.be/O5TbKZmIngM.
%d bloggers like this: