Dive Into ‘The Pool:’ CalArts’ Alumni Magazine Now Online

The inaugural digital edition of “The Pool,” CalArts’ alumni magazine, launched on Dec. 9, coinciding with the release of the sixth print issue.

The new website features expanded content, including videos from interviews and performances, as well as additional photos.

Highlights from “The Pool” online include a tribute to David Rosenboom, who is stepping down in May as dean of the Herb Alpert School of Music after 30 years, and an interview with Amanda Yates Garcia, otherwise known as the Oracle of LA.

This issue’s cover story features composer and sound artist Ellen Reid (Music MFA 11), who won a 2019 Pulitzer Prize for music for “p r i s m,” “a bold new operatic work that uses sophisticated vocal writing and striking instrumental timbres to confront difficult subject matter: the effects of sexual and emotional abuse.”

And don’t forget to take a look at the Class Notes section, which is filled with warm greetings and exciting news from CalArtians all over the world.

— By Elizabeth Liang