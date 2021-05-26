header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
79°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 26
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
Divided City Council To Give Human Relations Roundtable More Time
| Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The Santa Clarita City Council lacked the necessary votes Tuesday night to add to the agenda of the next City Council meeting a discussion about the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable.

Mayor Bill Miranda suggested the idea for an “open and transparent discussion” to talk about the future of the roundtable.

“I am amazed at all the press and all the interest there is in the roundtable, and that’s a good thing,” said Miranda. “After the last council meeting, The Signal was gracious enough to feature me in four articles in their weekend paper and, I have to say, what’s in their writing, I can’t disagree with.”

Miranda said the discussion would consider all options, including separating the roundtable from city government, establishing it as a formal city commission and everything in between.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean voiced her support for the mayor’s idea, recalling the Human Relations Forum, a predecessor to the roundtable created in the 1990s, which she said brought people together.

“I hope that this roundtable is going to take that same premise and not divide people,” McLean said. “And I have to be honest, I’m a little concerned with some of the things I’m hearing.”

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste opposed the option of converting the roundtable into a city commission — a format adopted by the County of Los Angeles and other cities in Los Angeles.

“I can’t see you putting a group of people that need to be able to freely express themselves and have probably encountered a tough, maybe very emotional or hurtful experiences, and putting them in a situation where they’re structured with the Brown Act, lawyers, the press is always available,” said Weste.

“You need to give these people more time. They have not had an opportunity to really find out everything they want to do and where they want to go. I don’t think there needs to be guidance at this time,” Weste added.

Councilman Jason Gibbs joined Weste in voting against adding a discussion about the roundtable to the next City Council meeting.

“Whatever we want to do, I don’t want to be the reason that they don’t feel they can get their message out in a positive way,” said Gibbs. “But at the same time, they can’t be able to go out and give messages on behalf of the city. That’s not the role of a committee or commission.”

“(The City Council) shouldn’t be the arbiters on what (the roundtable members) feel is appropriate to discuss or appropriate to not discuss,” Gibbs added.

Councilman Cameron Smyth and Cherise Moore, of the William S. Hart Union High School District board, formed the roundtable following Black Lives Matter protests in Santa Clarita last summer. The purposes of the roundtable was to “encourage, assist and empower our community to eliminate all forms of racism and discrimination and to promote inclusion, understanding and appreciation of human differences.”

Smyth joined Weste and Gibbs in opposing a discussion at the next City Council meeting.

“I’d like to give (the roundtable) a little bit more time to kind of work through the growing pains and find their footing,” said Smyth. “And if there’s still concern, maybe after the summer break, you still want to revisit this — and there may be a need to have the discussion more formally — then I’d be OK with that.”

The Signal recently reported on the resignation of one of the original 16 roundtable members, who cited “reverse racism” in a letter to the Santa Clarita City Council. Four members of the roundtable, including Miranda, who is the roundtable’s co-chair, met with the former member prior to his resignation advising him reconsider his decision, according to Miranda.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Divided City Council To Give Human Relations Roundtable More Time

Divided City Council To Give Human Relations Roundtable More Time
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
The Santa Clarita City Council lacked the necessary votes Tuesday night to add to the agenda of the next City Council meeting a discussion about the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable.
FULL STORY...

May 27: Arts Commission Study Session

May 27: Arts Commission Study Session
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session virtually Thursday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Crime Reports in SCV Return to ‘Normal Levels’

Crime Reports in SCV Return to ‘Normal Levels’
Monday, May 24, 2021
Santa Clarita crime reports returned to “normal levels” in April, with a total of 220 Part-I crimes reported, a 30.5% decrease over the March 2021 figure (314), and very close to the number of Part-I crimes reported in April 2020 (217), according to Sheriff’s Department data.
FULL STORY...

17th Annual ‘Bike to Work Challenge’ Winners Announced

17th Annual ‘Bike to Work Challenge’ Winners Announced
Monday, May 24, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita announced the winners of the 17th annual “Bike to Work Challenge,” which was a week-long City-wide competition that took place between Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14.
FULL STORY...

City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade

City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
Monday, May 24, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita announced its Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade in which residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water Purchases On-Site Solar Panels To Help Save More Energy
To aid in power consumption, SCV Water completed the purchase of onsite energy-producing assets, the agency stated Wednesday. 
SCV Water Purchases On-Site Solar Panels To Help Save More Energy
Divided City Council To Give Human Relations Roundtable More Time
The Santa Clarita City Council lacked the necessary votes Tuesday night to add to the agenda of the next City Council meeting a discussion about the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable.
Divided City Council To Give Human Relations Roundtable More Time
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story]
Oak of the Golden Dream
SCV Teen Filming Documentary Highlighting Jamaica Women’s Soccer FIFA Debut
When you hear the word Jamaica, aside from conjuring up some sort of tropical beach paradise, perhaps two big names jump right up at you, depending on your age bracket. The names are Bob Marley or Usain Bolt.
SCV Teen Filming Documentary Highlighting Jamaica Women’s Soccer FIFA Debut
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Recognized for Export Achievement
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the Export Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of Lief’s demonstrated success in internationally exporting its manufacturing services over the past two years.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Recognized for Export Achievement
May 27: Arts Commission Study Session
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session virtually Thursday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m.
May 27: Arts Commission Study Session
SCV Vaccine Rates on Par with State, County Averages
Data from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health indicates the Santa Clarita Valley is on par with the county and ahead of the state vaccination averages — but there’s still a distance to go before the county hits the home stretch, aka herd immunity.
SCV Vaccine Rates on Par with State, County Averages
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Transmission Rates Continue to Drop in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,897
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 10 new deaths and 191 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,897 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Transmission Rates Continue to Drop in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,897
L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief Agrees to Alcohol Treatment, Community Service; Avoids Jail Time
A Los Angeles City assistant fire chief from Saugus, who was arrested on suspicion of crashing his vehicle into a light pole and at least two other vehicles — one of which he reportedly dragged more than 160 feet and up a driveway — agreed to complete a handful of preconditions and programs in court Friday in order to avoid potential jail time in connection to his charges.
L.A. City Assistant Fire Chief Agrees to Alcohol Treatment, Community Service; Avoids Jail Time
L.A. County Residents Invited to Community Crime Rates, Public Safety Virtual Town Hall
Los Angeles County residents are invited to a town hall regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tuesday, June 8, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
L.A. County Residents Invited to Community Crime Rates, Public Safety Virtual Town Hall
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story]
Mustang Drive-In
Judge to Allow Media for Dorsey Sentencing
Officials from the Los Angeles Superior Court announced Monday that media will be allowed into the courtroom next month during the sentencing of James Dorsey, a reversal of the bench’s previous standing order.
Judge to Allow Media for Dorsey Sentencing
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 50% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated; 27,891 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 4 new deaths and 139 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,891 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 50% of County Residents Fully Vaccinated; 27,891 Total SCV Cases
Leaders Discuss Population Trend, SCV Businesses
California’s population fell in 2020 for the first time since the state started recording population estimates, according to the state’s Department of Finance.
Leaders Discuss Population Trend, SCV Businesses
Crime Reports in SCV Return to ‘Normal Levels’
Santa Clarita crime reports returned to “normal levels” in April, with a total of 220 Part-I crimes reported, a 30.5% decrease over the March 2021 figure (314), and very close to the number of Part-I crimes reported in April 2020 (217), according to Sheriff’s Department data.
Crime Reports in SCV Return to ‘Normal Levels’
17th Annual ‘Bike to Work Challenge’ Winners Announced
The city of Santa Clarita announced the winners of the 17th annual “Bike to Work Challenge,” which was a week-long City-wide competition that took place between Monday, May 10, through Friday, May 14.
17th Annual ‘Bike to Work Challenge’ Winners Announced
City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
The city of Santa Clarita announced its Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade in which residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.
City Announces Second Annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to hold a special meeting to discuss a lawsuit that may put Santa Clarita voters in a position to elect their council members through district-based elections instead of the existing “at-large” method.
City Council to Discuss District-Based City Elections
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County, State Set to Ease COVID Restrictions Starting June 15; 148th Death at Henry Mayo
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 15 new deaths, including one additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 264 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,873 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County, State Set to Ease COVID Restrictions Starting June 15; 148th Death at Henry Mayo
Majestic Princess Crew Members Receive COVID-19 Vaccines
Majestic Princess crew members received COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, May 21 at the Port of Los Angeles as it prepares to finalize its plans to return to cruising.
Majestic Princess Crew Members Receive COVID-19 Vaccines
Judge Reviewing Media, Public Access for Dorsey Sentencing
After previously passing a standing order in her courtroom to restrict access for the media and public, Judge Cynthia Ulfig is said to be reviewing her policy for the upcoming sentencing of James Dorsey.
Judge Reviewing Media, Public Access for Dorsey Sentencing
%d bloggers like this: