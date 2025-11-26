Dixon Family Health Center, Pilar Schiavo, Partner in Annual Turkey Giveaway

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center hosted its annual Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 22, in partnership with Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth).

This year’s event provided 200 families with a full assortment of Thanksgiving essentials, including frozen turkeys, fresh produce generously donated by the Canyon Country and Newhall farmers’ markets and non-perishable holiday sides such as stuffing mixes and canned goods.

The annual giveaway is part of Samuel Dixon Family Health Center’s commitment to supporting the health, wellness and stability of families throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, especially during the holiday season.

The event was made possible thanks to the support and generosity of the following sponsors:

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo

SoCalGas Company

Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS)

Logix Federal Credit Union

Blue Shield of CA Promise Health Plan

First Presbyterian Church of Newhall

Thanks are also extended to the volunteers whose contributions ensure local families can enjoy a warm and nutritious holiday meal.

Board President Gloria Mercado-Fortine emphasized the importance of collaboration and community care.

“This event demonstrates what can happen when community leaders, local organizations and dedicated volunteers come together. We are thankful for Assemblywoman Schiavo’s partnership and for every sponsor and volunteer who helped bring nourishment to families this holiday season,” she said.

“We are extremely grateful to our sponsors, community partner and volunteers who make this event possible each year,” said Philip Solomon, CEO of Samuel Dixon Family Health Center. “The Turkey Giveaway reflects our mission to uplift and support families in our community. Seeing the smiles and relief on the faces of the families we serve is a reminder of why we continue this tradition.”

Established in 1980 and named for long-time Val Verde resident and minister, the late Reverend Samuel Dixon, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center is the only non-profit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley. Its mission is to enhance wellness by providing quality healthcare, dental, behavioral health counseling and healthcare enrollment services to anyone in need.

For more information visit www.sdfhc.org.

