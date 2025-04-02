Dixon Family Health Receives $50K Grant for Youth Mental Health

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has announced the receipt of a $50,000 Community Health Improvement Grant from Dignity Health – Northridge Hospital to fund expanded mental health services for youth in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The grant will support two crucial initiatives aimed at enhancing the emotional and psychological well-being for local students and children at the William S. Hart Union High School District and the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

The first initiative will provide group counseling services to members of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita. Through this program, Dixon Family Health will offer group counseling sessions that focus on Social Emotional Learning, Stress Management, Resilience, Peer Relationships and Bullying, and Identity and Self-Esteem.

The group sessions will utilize creative activities such as art, role-playing, storytelling and games to engage participants and foster a safe and supportive environment for emotional expression.

“We know that social and emotional intelligence are critical to the success and well-being of young people,” said Philip Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Samuel Dixon Family Health Center. “This grant will allow us to provide a consistent network of support for underprivileged youth, helping them grow in their resilience and build strong, healthy relationships. We thank Northridge Hospital for their support.”

In addition to the group counseling program, the grant will expand Dixon Family Health’s school-based mental health program, which currently serves students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The additional funding will allow Dixon Family Health to hire another Behavioral Health Counselor who will provide on-site psychotherapy services at local junior high schools three days per week. This increase in services will help meet the growing demand for mental health support in the district and will ensure that more students have access to the resources they need to thrive academically and personally.

“Improving mental health resources in our schools is vital for ensuring that students can succeed both in the classroom and in life,” said Amanda Hills, Director of Behavioral Services of Samuel Dixon Family Health Center. “We are excited to expand our reach to students in our school district and to provide critical mental health services to youth in our community.”

Through these initiatives, the Dixon Family Health Center is committed to supporting the emotional well-being of Santa Clarita youth, providing them with the tools they need to navigate life’s challenges and grow into resilient, confident individuals.

For more information on these programs or to support Dixon Family Health Center, please visit www.sdfhc.org.

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides comprehensive health and wellness services to the residents of Santa Clarita Valley for more than 40 years. Its focus is primary care, mental health, dental services and health education for all community members, regardless of income.

