Dixon Health Centers Stay Open, Provide Virtual Aid

All three nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Center locations in Val Verde, Canyon Country and Newhall have made the necessary changes to their daily operations to protect patients, guests and office personnel and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“In addition to the precautionary measures we’ve taken to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, we also offer telephone encounters for the types of visits our healthcare providers deem appropriate, further reducing unnecessary personal exposure so our patients remain safe and our healthcare providers remain healthy so that they can continue the necessary work our community needs during this unprecedented time,” said Philip Solomon, CEO of Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers.

“We are also encouraging our patients who are feeling ill to call us instead of coming into the health center so that we can provide an assessment and recommend the appropriate care,” Solomon said.

“Our Behavioral Health department remains open and is available for support, but has made changes to how services are being delivered by providing counseling sessions and support groups over the phone and through video conferencing,” he said.

Free telehealth support groups for teens and adults are now available in English and Spanish.

To sign up, please call 661-468-7405, or email Nasha at nasha@sdfhc.org, or Giselle Jarvis at giselle@sdfhc.org.

SDFHC’s dental program remains closed at this time until further notice in compliance with ADA recommendations.

Visit SDFHC at www.sdfhc.org for more information and resources or to make a donation to support our efforts in combating the spread of the coronavirus.

SDFHC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and all contributions are tax-deductible.