DMV, AAA Partner to Offer REAL ID at Select Auto Club Locations

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will soon offer members of the Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA) the opportunity to get a REAL ID at select offices for a limited time by appointment only. This new pilot program is scheduled to roll out to 19 Auto Club locations later this month.

Before heading to a participating Auto Club location, members will need to first visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov to fill out the online application, upload documents, schedule an appointment, and pay the required driver’s license or identification card fee. Members must show their confirmation code and required documents to the DMV representative at the Auto Club office, who will use a mobile tablet to capture their fingerprint, snap a photograph, and allow for an electronic signature to complete the application process. The pilot is scheduled to run through December.

“The DMV continues to streamline its processes and incorporate technology to become more mobile and better serve its customers through more convenient service options,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said at a news conference today at the Los Angeles AAA office on Figueroa Street, where the DMV showcased the limited time service option. “We hope our partnership with the Automobile Club of Southern California will prompt its members to get their REAL ID now and not wait until the last minute.”

“The Auto Club is excited to work with the DMV to move beyond our regular vehicle registration services offered today to include expanded access to Real ID by offering the service to members in select branches,” said Auto Club Senior Vice President for Member Services Michael Johnson. “A big part of the Auto Club’s member services is providing travel planning, through our expert travel advisers. Getting a Real ID will add significant convenience to those who have plans to travel. The Auto Club is proud to have partnered with the DMV since 1915 to offer select DMV services at Auto Club branch locations.”

Starting May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

The DMV plans to offer REAL ID services at the following Auto Club of Southern California offices by the end of July:

Complete Other Transactions Online: Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

