header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 7
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
DMV Announces Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Suspended Through January
| Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
DMV Newhall Office

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least Monday, Feb. 1. The DMV previously suspended the tests until Monday, Jan. 11. The DMV is taking this step for the health and safety of customers and employees during the ongoing statewide surge in COVID-19 cases.

Customers with scheduled appointments through January 29 will be notified their tests are postponed. The DMV will automatically reschedule the tests at a later date.

In-vehicle testing is a requirement for first-time driver’s license holders and commercial license applicants. The temporary suspension includes commercial and noncommercial tests, but does not apply to motorcycle drive tests, which can be conducted at a safe distance.

The DMV previously extended eligible permits with expiration dates through May 31, 2021, for six months from the date of expiration, or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier. This automatic extension requires no paperwork and gives student drivers more time during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the prerequisites needed for a provisional license.

In accordance with updated guidance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the DMV is issuing an extension through February 28, 2021, to all commercial driver’s licenses, commercial learner’s permits and endorsements expiring between March 2020 and February 28, 2021. Commercial drivers with current, valid medical certifications that expire on or after September 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021, have an extension until February 28, 2021, to obtain a new certification.

To protect customers and employees, the DMV requires everyone who enters DMV offices to wear a face covering, physically distance and have their temperature checked. To best serve customers and maintain appropriate distance, the number of people allowed in the office is limited, chairs are appropriately spaced and plexiglass has been installed.

Safety measures in place for when behind-the-wheel tests resume include required face coverings, temperature checks, cracked windows for increased air circulation and seat covers.

While DMV offices remain open to serve the public, the DMV continues to encourage all customers to use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online – even if the renewal notice states an office visit is required. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 218 new deaths, including 2 more deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 19,719 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,868 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
During the Winter break from school, three employees at Saugus High School tested positive for COVID-19 and were found to be epidemiologically linked.
FULL STORY...
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday deaths amongst people experiencing homelessness (PEH) increased to a record 1,267 in 2019 and drug overdose was the leading cause with the greatest increase.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 218 new deaths, including 2 more deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 19,719 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 18,868 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 18,868
County Encouraging 3rd-5th Graders to Submit Artwork for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Time is running out for 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students to submit their artwork for the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest. All entries are due Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
County Encouraging 3rd-5th Graders to Submit Artwork for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Jasmine Ruys Named COC’s VP of Student Services
Jasmine Ruys has been named as Vice President of Student Services at College of the Canyons, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Jasmine Ruys Named COC’s VP of Student Services
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
During the Winter break from school, three employees at Saugus High School tested positive for COVID-19 and were found to be epidemiologically linked.
Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s ‘Wild Things’ Virtual Gallery Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold a virtual "Wild Things" gallery reception Friday, Jan. 8, at 5:00 p.m., via Zoom.
Jan. 8: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s ‘Wild Things’ Virtual Gallery Reception
County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new online resource to help businesses large and small navigate through economic uncertainty and prepare them for a post-COVID-19 economy.
County Launches BizHelp to Assist Businesses Navigate Through Economic Uncertainty
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday deaths amongst people experiencing homelessness (PEH) increased to a record 1,267 in 2019 and drug overdose was the leading cause with the greatest increase.
Report Finds Drug Overdose Leading Cause of Death Among County’s Homeless
Supes Unanimously Appoint Emilio Salas to Head County’s Development Authority
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Emilio Salas as the Executive Director of the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
Supes Unanimously Appoint Emilio Salas to Head County’s Development Authority
Rafael Carbajal Named L.A. County’s New Consumer, Business Affairs Director
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to appoint Rafael Carbajal as the Director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.
Rafael Carbajal Named L.A. County’s New Consumer, Business Affairs Director
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate developers and investors, and Clarion Partners has announced that construction on the next building at The Center at Needham Ranch has commenced.
Trammell Crow Announces Latest State-of-the-Art Addition to Needham Ranch
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Although College of the Canyons was limited to remote instruction during the fall 2020 semester, it was clear that not everything could be properly taught over Zoom.
COC Preparing Students for Essential Workforce
Supes to Address SoCal Edison’s Power Shutoffs
Los Angeles County is set to reach out to the state and the California Public Utilities Commission to address Southern California Edison’s power shutoffs in an effort to lessen the impacts on ratepayers, after a series of blackouts that left thousands in the dark over the holidays.
Supes to Address SoCal Edison’s Power Shutoffs
Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy and a hit-and-run suspect suffered minor injuries following a deputy-involved fight in Newhall Thursday morning.
Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries
Princess Cruises Extending Freeze of Guest Vacations Through May 14, 2021
As Princess Cruises continues to prepare and develop its plans to meet the “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to the uncertainty around travel restrictions, the company is extending its pause of guest cruise vacations on ships sailing through Friday, May 14, 2021.
Princess Cruises Extending Freeze of Guest Vacations Through May 14, 2021
DMV Announces Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Suspended Through January
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least Monday, Feb. 1.
DMV Announces Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Suspended Through January
Forest Service Extends Campground Closures
USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has decided to extend the developed campground closure on 12 National Forests in California to provide consistent COVID-19 mitigation response in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Stay-at-Home Orders.
Forest Service Extends Campground Closures
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 79th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County in ‘Health Crisis of Epic Proportions’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 258 new deaths and 11,841 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 79th fatality since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 79th Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County in ‘Health Crisis of Epic Proportions’
Biden, Bush, Clinton Blast Violent Assault on Capitol by Trump Supporters
President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday’s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump a “God-awful” display and called on Trump to urge his supporters to evacuate the building.
Biden, Bush, Clinton Blast Violent Assault on Capitol by Trump Supporters
New Year, New Lineup of Virtual Shows at The MAIN
The MAIN is welcoming the New Year with a series of free virtual shows for all to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.
New Year, New Lineup of Virtual Shows at The MAIN
Trump Supporters Force Lockdown of U.S. Capitol Building; 1 Dead
A woman has died after being shot in the chest at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building during a violent clash with police, forcing a lockdown of the ceremony to confirm Joe Biden’s win in the November election.
Trump Supporters Force Lockdown of U.S. Capitol Building; 1 Dead
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
With COVID-19 vaccine distribution going slower than expected in Los Angeles County, officials spoke Tuesday about whether the county could call on retired nurses and other former healthcare workers to help administer doses.
L.A. County May Call on Retired Nurses to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service
In an effort to help Santa Clarita Valley residents in need of someone to talk to, teens Caitlin Ong and Kyle Fabella created Lucy’s Psychiatry, a peer-counseling service.
SCV Teens Create Peer Counseling Service
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday extending and enhancing the countywide ban on evictions and a rent-relief program as the county awaits its share of the $25 billion in additional federal assistance for renters.
Supes Extend Eviction Ban, Rent Relief Program
%d bloggers like this: