DMV Announces Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Suspended Through January

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least Monday, Feb. 1. The DMV previously suspended the tests until Monday, Jan. 11. The DMV is taking this step for the health and safety of customers and employees during the ongoing statewide surge in COVID-19 cases.

Customers with scheduled appointments through January 29 will be notified their tests are postponed. The DMV will automatically reschedule the tests at a later date.

In-vehicle testing is a requirement for first-time driver’s license holders and commercial license applicants. The temporary suspension includes commercial and noncommercial tests, but does not apply to motorcycle drive tests, which can be conducted at a safe distance.

The DMV previously extended eligible permits with expiration dates through May 31, 2021, for six months from the date of expiration, or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier. This automatic extension requires no paperwork and gives student drivers more time during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the prerequisites needed for a provisional license.

In accordance with updated guidance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the DMV is issuing an extension through February 28, 2021, to all commercial driver’s licenses, commercial learner’s permits and endorsements expiring between March 2020 and February 28, 2021. Commercial drivers with current, valid medical certifications that expire on or after September 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021, have an extension until February 28, 2021, to obtain a new certification.

To protect customers and employees, the DMV requires everyone who enters DMV offices to wear a face covering, physically distance and have their temperature checked. To best serve customers and maintain appropriate distance, the number of people allowed in the office is limited, chairs are appropriately spaced and plexiglass has been installed.

Safety measures in place for when behind-the-wheel tests resume include required face coverings, temperature checks, cracked windows for increased air circulation and seat covers.

While DMV offices remain open to serve the public, the DMV continues to encourage all customers to use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online – even if the renewal notice states an office visit is required. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.