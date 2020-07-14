[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 14
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
DMV Automatically Provides 1-Year Extension to Seniors with Expiring Licenses
| Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
dmv newhall office

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is providing an automatic one-year extension to Californians age 70 and older with a noncommercial driver license with an expiration date between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. This action delays the requirement for this population to visit a DMV office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DMV previously provided 120-day extensions to senior drivers with noncommercial licenses expiring in March through July. While the new extensions are automatic, drivers will not receive a new card or paper extension in the mail. As an option, drivers can request a free temporary paper extension online beginning July 15 through DMV’s Virtual Field Office to document the extension, though it is not needed to drive. Californians with a suspended license are not eligible.

California law requires drivers age 70 and older to visit a DMV field office to renew their license but gives the DMV authority to issue extensions. The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the extensions. The TSA accepts driver licenses for a year after the expiration date.

Commercial licenses, including those for drivers 70 and older, expiring between March and September are extended through September 30, 2020, to align with federal guidelines.

The one-year extension for senior drivers is the latest action to help Californians avoid or delay a DMV office visit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The DMV has issued extensions for expiring driver licenses and permits, expanded eligibility to renew a driver license or identification card online or by mail, and created new digital options for transactions that previously required an in-person office visit. The DMV continues to streamline its processes to limit the time customers spend at an office. Customers are encouraged to fill out the online application and upload their documents before they come to the office. The DMV is also contemplating other ways to safely serve seniors.

Summary of California driver license extensions

 Expiration month  Status
 Age 70 & older (noncommercial)  March-December 2020
  • Extended one year from original expiration date
 Age 69 & younger   (noncommercial)  March-July 2020
  • Extended to July 31, 2020
  • Expanded eligibility to renew online or by mail
 Commercial (all ages)   March-September 2020
  • Extended to
    September 30, 2020
 Learner’s permits  March-August 2020
  • Extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application

DMV field office employees are assisting customers with appointments at the specific office or with limited transactions that require an in-person visit. Last month, offices began offering additional services, including vehicle inspections and behind-the-wheel drive tests. The DMV continues to recommend that customers use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Public Health Officials, SCV Educators Discuss K-12 Roadmap for Reopening
Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
Public Health Officials, SCV Educators Discuss K-12 Roadmap for Reopening
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase and some businesses are once again asked to close, Los Angeles County officials continue to prepare for the start of a new school year this fall, which they say will look much different.
FULL STORY...
DMV Automatically Provides 1-Year Extension to Seniors with Expiring Licenses
Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
DMV Automatically Provides 1-Year Extension to Seniors with Expiring Licenses
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is providing an automatic one-year extension to Californians age 70 and older with a noncommercial driver license with an expiration date between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.
FULL STORY...
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th SCV Death as State, County Roll Back Re-Openings
Monday, Jul 13, 2020
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th SCV Death as State, County Roll Back Re-Openings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,593 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 15th death, bringing the SCV's total to 38 fatalities.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Transitions to New, More User-Friendly COVID-19 Scheduling Platform
Los Angeles County is changing scheduling platforms for COVID-19 testing at its nine operated testing sites. The new platform was developed by Fulgent Genetics, Inc., the lab used at the County-run sites.
County Transitions to New, More User-Friendly COVID-19 Scheduling Platform
COC Goalkeeper Kian Bensend Staying Local, Signs with TMU
College of the Canyons goalkeeper Kian Bensend will continue his collegiate career in the Santa Clarita Valley, after signing on for a spot between the posts at nearby The Master's University over the weekend. 
COC Goalkeeper Kian Bensend Staying Local, Signs with TMU
SCAA’s ‘Art is Essential’ Shirt Fundraiser Underway
Many of Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) fundraising events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, SCAA has found a creative way to raise funds while practicing Safer at Home orders.
SCAA’s ‘Art is Essential’ Shirt Fundraiser Underway
Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Final History Talks Series
The Santa Clarita Public Library, joined by the Historical Novel Society, is thrilled to host the final event in the History Talks series titled “California History Galore.”
Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Final History Talks Series
July 15: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will take place virtually, Wednesday, July 15 at 7:00 p.m.
July 15: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting
Public Health Officials, SCV Educators Discuss K-12 Roadmap for Reopening
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase and some businesses are once again asked to close, Los Angeles County officials continue to prepare for the start of a new school year this fall, which they say will look much different.
Public Health Officials, SCV Educators Discuss K-12 Roadmap for Reopening
DMV Automatically Provides 1-Year Extension to Seniors with Expiring Licenses
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is providing an automatic one-year extension to Californians age 70 and older with a noncommercial driver license with an expiration date between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.
DMV Automatically Provides 1-Year Extension to Seniors with Expiring Licenses
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th SCV Death as State, County Roll Back Re-Openings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,593 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 15th death, bringing the SCV's total to 38 fatalities.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th SCV Death as State, County Roll Back Re-Openings
L.A. County Moves to New COVID-19 Test Scheduling Platform
Los Angeles County changed scheduling platforms for COVID-19 testing at nine county-operated testing sites on Monday.
L.A. County Moves to New COVID-19 Test Scheduling Platform
California Rolls Back Re-Openings, Closes Many Indoor Operations
As COVID-19 continues to surge in California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday called for a statewide rollback of reopenings, including a halt to dine-in service at restaurants, and closures of churches and hair salons in 30 hard-hit counties including Los Angeles and Ventura.
California Rolls Back Re-Openings, Closes Many Indoor Operations
Most SCV School Boards Publish Meetings Online; Newhall, Saugus Hold Off
While three Santa Clarita Valley school districts have decided to record and publish videos of their governing board meetings, the Saugus Union School District and Newhall School District have held off on making a similar decision.
Most SCV School Boards Publish Meetings Online; Newhall, Saugus Hold Off
SCV Businesses Struggle to Stay Afloat Through COVID-19 Pandemic
As national retail stores once again temporarily close amid the latest COVID-19 spike, other businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley are struggling to avoid closing their doors permanently.
SCV Businesses Struggle to Stay Afloat Through COVID-19 Pandemic
Filming in SCV This Week: Airbnb Still Photo Shoot
With film and TV production still ramping back up after the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported one still photo shoot this week in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
Filming in SCV This Week: Airbnb Still Photo Shoot
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office: Body Found at Lake Piru Confirmed to be Naya Rivera
The body found at Lake Piru was identified as Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office: Body Found at Lake Piru Confirmed to be Naya Rivera
SCV Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory Extended to Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended its current air quality advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley, warning of unhealthy air on Tuesday for sensitive individuals and groups.
SCV Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory Extended to Tuesday
PHOTOS: SCV Deputies Assist Hot Dog
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies gave water to a dog stuck in a hot car on a 100-degree day Sunday after seeing the dog's water bowl was empty.
PHOTOS: SCV Deputies Assist Hot Dog
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
The Purge Surge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Gray hair allows a triage doctor to withhold medical care at their discretion, should they feel your life expectancy might not be longer than 5 years. It’s called Crisis Standards of Care, and the physician is absolved of liability. Look it up.
The Purge Surge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Chamber Offering Business Resource Webinars
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering business resource webinars throughout the month of July.
SCV Chamber Offering Business Resource Webinars
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 312,344 Cases Statewide, 3,571 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 57 new deaths and 2,916 new cases of COVID-19.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 312,344 Cases Statewide, 3,571 Cases in SCV
County Continues Shutdown of L.A. Factory After 4 Employees Die of COVID-19; 300 More Test Positive
Following an investigation into four COVID-19 deaths of Los Angeles Apparel employees, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) ordered continued closure of the downtown Los Angeles garment manufacturer, which now has more than 300 confirmed cases of the virus among its workers.
County Continues Shutdown of L.A. Factory After 4 Employees Die of COVID-19; 300 More Test Positive
Today in SCV History (July 11)
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
%d bloggers like this: