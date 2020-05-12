DMV Creates More Digital Options for Essential Transactions

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding the DMV Virtual Field Office at virtual.dmv.ca.gov to create more digital options for transactions that previously required an in-person office visit. Available transactions now include:

– Vehicle title transfers (transfer of ownership) and duplicate titles

– Complex vehicle registration renewals that require additional documentation, including partial year registration for commercial vehicles

– Submission of commercial driver medical certificates

– Temporary driver license extension (drivers encouraged to renew their license online if eligible)

– Online renewals and reinstatements for vehicle salespersons

– Customers with pending virtual transactions can check the status online

“Creating these virtual options provides Californians more opportunities to take care of DMV business without visiting an office,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “Dozens of DMV services are available online and through the Virtual Field Office. The DMV continues to use technology to improve the customer experience.”

The Virtual Field Office – which allows customers to upload documents, provide an e-signature (if required) and pay associated fees with an e-check – builds on the many other online services already available to DMV customers at dmv.ca.gov, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals. The most recent online service added is duplicate driver license.

The DMV continues to provide essential services via mail, online, kiosks, call centers, available business partners and virtually to process critical transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can use the Services Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

Expanding the Virtual Office is the latest DMV action during the coronavirus pandemic, including:

– Temporarily closing field offices. Following deep cleaning, expansion of virtual services and development of new protocols, the DMV is offering limited in-person services in each region.

– Extending all driver licenses that expire between March 1 and May 31, 2020. Drivers 70 years and older are receiving a 120-day temporary paper extension in the mail, and drivers 69 and younger can request a free temporary paper extension online.

– Keeping expiring commercial licenses, endorsements and certificates valid through June 30, 2020.

– Extending identification cards expiring on or after March 4, 2020, to be valid through June 21, 2020.

– Waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration renewals due between March 16 and May 31, 2020, and paid within 60 days of the original expiration date, as well as delaying other requirements.

– Temporarily waiving required in-person renewals for eligible driver license and identification cardholders with expirations between March and May 2020. Individuals who meet the criteria are able to renew online or by mail.

– Extending all driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and June 2020.