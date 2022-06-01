DMV Encourages All To Get Their Real ID Now

Summer is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and get your REAL ID. With only 11 months until you are required to show a federally accepted document, like a REAL ID, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases, this summer is the ideal time to take a break from the sun to upgrade your driver’s license.

Beginning May 3, 2023, air travelers heading on vacation or business trips within any of the 50 states will need to have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license if they want to continue using it at airport security checkpoints. Otherwise, the Transportation Security Administration will require another federally approved form of identification.

“Summer vacations are a tradition for many Californians who want to get away for a few days to visit a state park, national monument or take a trip to see the grandparents in Minnesota. The DMV wants to make sure those much-needed trips can still happen smoothly next year,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “To save time, go online, fill out the application and upload all of your documents, which you can do using your smartphone while sitting by the pool.”

You will need to provide one proof of identity, two proofs of California residency, and your Social Security number, then go to a DMV office to complete the application and take an updated photo (with a healthy summer glow!). The office visit takes minutes, and you can usually get an appointment within seven days.

Customers who already have a REAL ID may be eligible to renew it online.

Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

