DMV Encourages L.A. County Residents to Update Information Online

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 31, 2022

By Press Release

The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds Los Angeles County residents to create or update their MyDMV account with their current mailing address and email address to stay informed about DMV services and to make sure important information from the DMV is sent to the correct address.

Through the MyDMV account, which can be accessed on the DMV homepage, customers can easily take advantage of many online options, including vehicle registration and driver’s license renewals, and changing an address. Customers can also sign up for paperless renewal notices at CA DMV.

“While our offices remain open for business, most of what you need to accomplish at the DMV can be done online,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We encourage our customers to go online first to save time, and better yet, sign up to get renewal notices by email. Together, we can save tons of paper every day.”

Offering the option to receive electronic notices is part of the California DMV’s commitment to expand digital services and reduce its carbon footprint. The DMV started offering driver’s license renewal notices by email in July 2021. Vehicle registration renewal notices are now also available by email.

In addition, the DMV now offers online options so customers who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test can complete the requirement at home before visiting a DMV office. For customers renewing a license with a knowledge test requirement, the DMV offers two options: a remote version of the traditional knowledge test or an interactive eLearning course.

Californians can save time by filling out the online driver’s license application, including for REAL ID, before they visit a field office. Customers may also upload required REAL ID documents beforehand to save time during their office visit.

Starting May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved documents, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

For more information visit REAL ID.

