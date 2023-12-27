DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service

In the latest development in its customer-focused digital transformation, the California Department of Motor Vehicles today announced upgrades to make it easier for commercial drivers to apply for an original license, participate in a more efficient driving test or renew a current license online to get on the road more quickly.

“We know how important commercial drivers are to California’s economy and its residents,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “By harnessing technology and implementing this streamlined process, the DMV aims to reduce wait times and eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles for California’s commercial drivers.”

These improvements are the latest example of the DMV’s transformation under the Newsom Administration and Director Gordon’s leadership. The DMV has doubled the number of services available online (from 20 in 2019 to 48 today), cut transaction times by two-thirds, removed obstacles so staff can process transactions more quickly, and empowered customers with the tools they need for a smooth experience if they do visit an office, where wait times are now just a fraction of what they were just a few years ago.

The DMV now offers all commercial driver’s license applicants a more efficient CDL skills testing experience, which also allows the DMV to conduct more tests each day. California DMV examiners are one of the first in the nation to use tablets to administer exams, which eliminates the use of paper score sheets and computer data entry. The DMV has also modernized the skills test to streamline the exam process. These improvements help get more qualified drivers on the road faster to benefit California’s economy.

There has been a 9% increase in the number of tests given over the same period in the previous year since the changes were implemented statewide. More than 50,000 drive skills tests are given statewide each year.

The DMV recently unveiled an improved online CDL renewal process. Eligible CDL holders can now renew their licenses from the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for in-person visits – which streamlines the renewal process and eliminates delays. The DMV processes an average of 209,000 commercial license renewals every year.

California’s robust commercial driving sector serves as the lifeblood of the movement of goods and services across the region. The efficient transport of essential commodities is critical for sustaining various industries, including agriculture, manufacturing and retail. The convenience of the online CDL renewal service underscores the state’s recognition of the significance of commercial drivers and their pivotal role in supporting the smooth operation of the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The DMV also offers motor carrier permit renewals online – streamlining the process to shorten the time thousands of California businesses must wait to receive their new permits, which are required for numerous transportation and commercial activities in California.

Occupational License Customers Also See Improvement

Occupational Licensees (OL), including car dealerships and salespeople, now have many more online opportunities for document submission, eliminating the need to travel to a DMV office and provide paper documents. The recent launch of a digital OL program is a recent B-to-B upgrade that provides efficient interaction with the DMV.

“We continue to look for ways to improve our business-to-business services,” said Director Gordon. “The DMV contributes to the state’s economic success in many ways.”

Before Going to a Field Office or Kiosk – Try Online First.

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

