header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 27
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service
| Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023
Water drop


In the latest development in its customer-focused digital transformation, the California Department of Motor Vehicles today announced upgrades to make it easier for commercial drivers to apply for an original license, participate in a more efficient driving test or renew a current license online to get on the road more quickly.

“We know how important commercial drivers are to California’s economy and its residents,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “By harnessing technology and implementing this streamlined process, the DMV aims to reduce wait times and eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles for California’s commercial drivers.”

These improvements are the latest example of the DMV’s transformation under the Newsom Administration and Director Gordon’s leadership. The DMV has doubled the number of services available online (from 20 in 2019 to 48 today), cut transaction times by two-thirds, removed obstacles so staff can process transactions more quickly, and empowered customers with the tools they need for a smooth experience if they do visit an office, where wait times are now just a fraction of what they were just a few years ago.

The DMV now offers all commercial driver’s license applicants a more efficient CDL skills testing experience, which also allows the DMV to conduct more tests each day. California DMV examiners are one of the first in the nation to use tablets to administer exams, which eliminates the use of paper score sheets and computer data entry. The DMV has also modernized the skills test to streamline the exam process. These improvements help get more qualified drivers on the road faster to benefit California’s economy.

There has been a 9% increase in the number of tests given over the same period in the previous year since the changes were implemented statewide. More than 50,000 drive skills tests are given statewide each year.

The DMV recently unveiled an improved online CDL renewal process. Eligible CDL holders can now renew their licenses from the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for in-person visits – which streamlines the renewal process and eliminates delays. The DMV processes an average of 209,000 commercial license renewals every year.

California’s robust commercial driving sector serves as the lifeblood of the movement of goods and services across the region. The efficient transport of essential commodities is critical for sustaining various industries, including agriculture, manufacturing and retail. The convenience of the online CDL renewal service underscores the state’s recognition of the significance of commercial drivers and their pivotal role in supporting the smooth operation of the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The DMV also offers motor carrier permit renewals online – streamlining the process to shorten the time thousands of California businesses must wait to receive their new permits, which are required for numerous transportation and commercial activities in California.

Occupational License Customers Also See Improvement

Occupational Licensees (OL), including car dealerships and salespeople, now have many more online opportunities for document submission, eliminating the need to travel to a DMV office and provide paper documents. The recent launch of a digital OL program is a recent B-to-B upgrade that provides efficient interaction with the DMV.

“We continue to look for ways to improve our business-to-business services,” said Director Gordon. “The DMV contributes to the state’s economic success in many ways.”

Before Going to a Field Office or Kiosk – Try Online First.

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
DMV Highlights New Laws in 2024
Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023
DMV Highlights New Laws in 2024
FULL STORY...
Disabled Veteran Files Class Action Against Six Flags, Magic Mountain
Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023
Disabled Veteran Files Class Action Against Six Flags, Magic Mountain
A California Army veteran accused Six Flags and Magic Mountain of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act in a class action filed Tuesday
FULL STORY...
DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service
Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023
DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service
In the latest development in its customer-focused digital transformation, the California Department of Motor Vehicles today announced upgrades to make it easier for commercial drivers to apply for an original license, participate in a more efficient driving test or renew a current license online to get on the road more quickly.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Skate Park Closed at 5 p.m. for Lighting Maintenance
The city of Santa Clarita Skate Park at 20840 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be closing each day at 5 p.m. starting Dec.27 and continuing forapproximately one week.
Skate Park Closed at 5 p.m. for Lighting Maintenance
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Not to Advertise to Thieves
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station wants to remind homeowners that now the holidays are over, and the gifts have been opened, be mindful how you could be advertising to thieves what’s new in your home.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Not to Advertise to Thieves
Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023
Each month the District will recognize staff, students, and community members who exemplify the Hart District's core values including community, creativity, caring and courage. 
Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023
WalletHub: Latest Credit Card Debt Survey Showing Consecutive Debt Increase
U.S. consumers added $30 billion in credit card debt during the third quarter of 2023, marking the third consecutive Q3 increase, and now owe $1.23 trillion overall.
WalletHub: Latest Credit Card Debt Survey Showing Consecutive Debt Increase
Jan. 15: SCAA Features Christina Ramos
Join The Santa Clarita Artist's Association Jan. 15 at Barnes and Noble as they feature Christina Ramos who will demo Golden Arts products.
Jan. 15: SCAA Features Christina Ramos
Disabled Veteran Files Class Action Against Six Flags, Magic Mountain
A California Army veteran accused Six Flags and Magic Mountain of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act in a class action filed Tuesday
Disabled Veteran Files Class Action Against Six Flags, Magic Mountain
Painted Turtle Still Matching Donations Through Dec. 31
The Painted Turtle Camp in Lake Hughes is a place where children with serious medical conditions can just be kids. All campers attend Painted Turtle Camp free of charge.
Painted Turtle Still Matching Donations Through Dec. 31
DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service
In the latest development in its customer-focused digital transformation, the California Department of Motor Vehicles today announced upgrades to make it easier for commercial drivers to apply for an original license, participate in a more efficient driving test or renew a current license online to get on the road more quickly.
DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Simi Dabah Sculpture Collection
Third of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Simi Dabah Sculpture Collection
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Meet the Bears
Second of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Meet the Bears
Valencia Show Choir Entertains at SCV CalRTA Lunch
The Santa Clarita Valley Division 68 of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its December luncheon, featuring a performance by members of the Valencia High School choir led by Christine Tavares-Mocha.
Valencia Show Choir Entertains at SCV CalRTA Lunch
Fritz Coleman Rings in New Year at J.R.’s Comedy Club
J.R.’s Comedy Club will celebrate its 27-year anniversary of providing comedy entertainment to the Santa Clarita Valley with a pair of shows on New Year’s Eve at the Hilton Garden Inn with double headliners Fritz Coleman and Don Friesen, two of J.R.’s most requested acts.
Fritz Coleman Rings in New Year at J.R.’s Comedy Club
Child & Family Center Hosts Successful Adopt-a-Family Program
The Child & Family Center thanks everyone who helped stage a successful Adopt-a-Family program for families helped by the center this holiday season.
Child & Family Center Hosts Successful Adopt-a-Family Program
CHP Urges SCV Motorists to Drive Safely Into New Year
As we prepare to usher in a new year, the California Highway Patrol is ramping up efforts to help ensure the safety of all road users, while reducing the number of deadly crashes on the state’s roadways.
CHP Urges SCV Motorists to Drive Safely Into New Year
Santa Clarita Author Releases Award-winning Book
R.w. Meek, a Santa Clarita resident, has won a top award at the The Palm Beach Book Festival for his book "The Dream Collector" published by Historium Press.
Santa Clarita Author Releases Award-winning Book
Jan. 2: Registration for ‘The Big I Do’ at City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita wedding event, "The Big I Do" event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 14, Valentine's Day. This Valentine’s Day couples can enjoy a stress-free event that is planned by the experts at City Hall Ceremonies.
Jan. 2: Registration for ‘The Big I Do’ at City Hall
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Explore Public Art, the Art Beneath Your Feet
First of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
Explore Public Art, the Art Beneath Your Feet
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
CSUN Receives Helping Hand from Climate Fellows
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is getting some help from the California Climate Action Corps in its ongoing efforts to combat the effects of climate change.
CSUN Receives Helping Hand from Climate Fellows
Lady Mustangs Roll Past Montana Tech 50-39
The Master's University women's basketball team hit a 3-pointer in the first six seconds and opened up a 15-2 lead in the first 4:25 of the game in a 50-39 win over the Montana Tech Orediggers Friday in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Roll Past Montana Tech 50-39
SCVNews.com
%d