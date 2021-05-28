DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through August

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through August 31, 2021, allowing commercial drivers to continue to deliver essential products and supplies.

Following updated guidance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the DMV is extending all commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and endorsements that expire between March 2020 and August 31, 2021.

A previous extension had been set to expire at the end of May.

The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the new extensions.

While the extensions are automatic, eligible commercial drivers will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail.

Also in line with federal guidance, commercial drivers whose medical certification expires between March 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, have an extension to August 31, 2021, to update the certificate. The DMV offers medical certification updates to be submitted online.

In addition to extensions, the DMV continues to expand its online services for California’s commercial drivers at DMV.ca.gov – including commercial driver’s license renewals.

Customers can also renew their motor carrier permit online – streamlining the process to shorten the time thousands of California businesses must wait to receive their new permits, which are required for numerous transportation and commercial activities in the state.

The DMV has taken other actions to benefit commercial drivers and is piloting a knowledge testing program with third-party testers who are enrolled in the Employer Testing Program.

The DMV has made other enhancements to better accommodate commercial drivers by offering more appointments, providing Saturday skills tests where necessary and redirecting staffing.

Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV continues to encourage all customers to use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

As a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online – even if the renewal notice states an office visit is required.

Customers can use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

