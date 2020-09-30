DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through December

California commercial drivers can continue delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic without worrying about an expiring license following a new round of extensions Wednesday by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

In accordance with updated guidance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the DMV is issuing an extension through December 31, 2020, to all commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and endorsements expiring between March and December 31, 2020. A previous extension had been set to expire at the end of September.

The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the new extensions.

While the extension is automatic, eligible commercial drivers will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail. As an option, beginning October 5, 2020, they can request a free temporary paper extension online to document their extension, though one is not needed to drive.

Commercial drivers who previously requested an extension through September 30, 2020, may submit a new request to document the new expiration date.

Current, valid CDL and Commercial License Permit holders whose medical certifications expire on or after March 1, 2020, through May 31, 2020, have an extension until October 31, 2020, and those expiring June 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020, have an extension until December 31, 2020, to obtain and submit a new, valid medical certificate.

In addition to extensions, the DMV has been expanding its online services for California’s commercial drivers. In the past few months, the DMV began offering new options at DMV.ca.gov for commercial drivers to renew their driver’s license and submit medical certificate updates.

The DMV also launched motor carrier permit renewals online – streamlining the process to shorten the time thousands of California businesses must wait to receive their new permits, which are required for numerous transportation and commercial activities in the state.

The DMV continues to recommend that customers use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

Customers can use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.