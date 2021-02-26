DMV Extends Expiring Commercial Driver’s Licenses Through May

Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through May 31 that will help commercial drivers focus on delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 emergency.
Following updated guidance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the DMV is extending all commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and endorsements that expire between March 2020 and May 31, 2021. A previous extension had been set to expire at the end of February. The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the new extensions.
While the extensions are automatic, eligible commercial drivers will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail. As an option, they can request a free temporary paper extension online to document their extension, although one is not needed to drive.
Also in line with federal guidance, commercial drivers whose medical certification expires between December 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021, have an extension to May 31, 2021, to update the certificate. The DMV offers medical certification updates to be submitted online.
In addition to extensions, the DMV continues to expand its online services for California’s commercial drivers at DMV.ca.gov – including commercial driver’s license renewals. Customers can also renew their motor carrier permit online – streamlining the process to shorten the time thousands of California businesses must wait to receive their new permits, which are required for numerous transportation and commercial activities in the state.
While DMV offices remain open to serve the public, the DMV continues to encourage all customers to use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online – even if the renewal notice states an office visit is required. Customers can use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.
