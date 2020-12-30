DMV Extends Suspension of Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests to Jan. 11

Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least January 11.

The DMV previously suspended the tests through January 4.

The DMV is taking this step for the health and safety of customers and employees during the ongoing statewide surge in COVID-19 cases.

Customers with scheduled driving tests through January 11 will be notified their tests are postponed. The DMV will automatically reschedule the tests at a later date. DMV drive test examiners will be redirected to assist with other customer transactions.

In-vehicle testing is a requirement for first-time driver’s license holders and commercial license applicants. The temporary suspension includes commercial and noncommercial tests, but does not apply to motorcycle drive tests, which can be conducted at a safe distance.

To protect customers and employees, the DMV requires everyone who enters the DMV to wear a face covering, physically distance, and have their temperatures checked.

To best serve customers and maintain appropriate distance, the number of people allowed in the office is limited, chairs are appropriately spaced and plexiglass has been installed.

Safety measures in place for behind-the-wheel driving tests include required face coverings, temperature checks, cracked windows for increased air circulation and seat covers.

While DMV offices remain open to serve the public, the DMV continues to encourage all customers to use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

Nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online – even if the renewal notice states an office visit is required.

Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.