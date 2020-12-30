header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 30
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
DMV Extends Suspension of Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests to Jan. 11
| Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
driving tests

Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least January 11.

The DMV previously suspended the tests through January 4.

The DMV is taking this step for the health and safety of customers and employees during the ongoing statewide surge in COVID-19 cases.

Customers with scheduled driving tests through January 11 will be notified their tests are postponed. The DMV will automatically reschedule the tests at a later date. DMV drive test examiners will be redirected to assist with other customer transactions.

In-vehicle testing is a requirement for first-time driver’s license holders and commercial license applicants. The temporary suspension includes commercial and noncommercial tests, but does not apply to motorcycle drive tests, which can be conducted at a safe distance.

To protect customers and employees, the DMV requires everyone who enters the DMV to wear a face covering, physically distance, and have their temperatures checked.

To best serve customers and maintain appropriate distance, the number of people allowed in the office is limited, chairs are appropriately spaced and plexiglass has been installed.

Safety measures in place for behind-the-wheel driving tests include required face coverings, temperature checks, cracked windows for increased air circulation and seat covers.

While DMV offices remain open to serve the public, the DMV continues to encourage all customers to use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

Nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online – even if the renewal notice states an office visit is required.

Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Newsom Unveils California’s $2B ‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan
Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
Newsom Unveils California’s $2B ‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan
Seeking to close a student learning gap exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $2 billion "State Safe Schools for All" plan Wednesday aimed at encouraging schools to safely relaunch in-person instruction as early as February.
FULL STORY...
COC Appoints New Board President; Swears in New Members
Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
COC Appoints New Board President; Swears in New Members
College of the Canyons trustees held their organizational board meeting on Dec. 16 to appoint a new board president and swear in three members who were elected in the 2020 General Election.
FULL STORY...
Meet Henry Mayo’s Housekeeping Crews Protecting Caregivers, Patients
Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020
Meet Henry Mayo’s Housekeeping Crews Protecting Caregivers, Patients
At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the housekeeping crews, referred to as environmental services workers, were among the first to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newsom Unveils California’s $2B ‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan
Seeking to close a student learning gap exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $2 billion "State Safe Schools for All" plan Wednesday aimed at encouraging schools to safely relaunch in-person instruction as early as February.
Newsom Unveils California’s $2B ‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan
L.A. County Finalizes Citizens Redistricting Commission Members
After a lengthy selection process, the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission finalized the names of the 14 Commissioners who will be responsible for adjusting the district boundaries for electing the Board of Supervisors, based on the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.
L.A. County Finalizes Citizens Redistricting Commission Members
COC Appoints New Board President; Swears in New Members
College of the Canyons trustees held their organizational board meeting on Dec. 16 to appoint a new board president and swear in three members who were elected in the 2020 General Election.
COC Appoints New Board President; Swears in New Members
Meet Henry Mayo’s Housekeeping Crews Protecting Caregivers, Patients
At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the housekeeping crews, referred to as environmental services workers, were among the first to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
Meet Henry Mayo’s Housekeeping Crews Protecting Caregivers, Patients
DMV Extends Suspension of Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests to Jan. 11
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least January 11.
DMV Extends Suspension of Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests to Jan. 11
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 71st Death at Henry Mayo; 16,369 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 227 new deaths, including an additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 12,979 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16,369 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 71st Death at Henry Mayo; 16,369 Total SCV Cases
Chamber Announces New Affordable, Quality Healthcare for Employers
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its two newest member-benefits in partnership with LBW Insurance and Financial Services & Employer Driven Insurance Services (E.D.I.S), two healthcare plans: A Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC) health plan and a Medical Expense Reimbursement Program (MERP) for employers to offer a solution to a significant component of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Chamber Announces New Affordable, Quality Healthcare for Employers
Regional Stay-at-Home Order Extended for Southern California
The regional stay-at-home order was extended for what’s expected to be at least another three weeks Tuesday after the Southern California region’s intensive care units’ available capacity remained at 0.0%.
Regional Stay-at-Home Order Extended for Southern California
Jan. 7: SCV Water’s Engineering & Operations Committee Virtual Meeting
SCV Water's Engineering and Operations Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 7: SCV Water’s Engineering & Operations Committee Virtual Meeting
Heavy Influx of COVID-19 Patients Prompts Henry Mayo to Issue ‘Code Triage’
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital issued a “code triage” Monday due to staffing shortages and a large number of COVID-19 patient admissions.
Heavy Influx of COVID-19 Patients Prompts Henry Mayo to Issue ‘Code Triage’
County Launches Partnership with Curative to Facilitate Nursing Home Vaccinations
Los Angeles County announced Tuesday the launch of a partnership with the city of Los Angeles and public health service startup Curative to deliver and administer the COVID-19 Moderna vaccines to staff and residents of Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) in Los Angeles County.
County Launches Partnership with Curative to Facilitate Nursing Home Vaccinations
CHP Announces $27M Grant Funding Available to Tackle Impaired Driving
SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday the availability of nearly $27 million in grant funds to help local communities combat impaired driving.
CHP Announces $27M Grant Funding Available to Tackle Impaired Driving
SCV Cold Weather Alert Extended Through New Year’s Day
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley through Friday, Jan. 1, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
SCV Cold Weather Alert Extended Through New Year’s Day
UCLA Health to Hold Blood Drives Throughout SCV
UCLA Health is holding several blood drives throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
UCLA Health to Hold Blood Drives Throughout SCV
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Travelers to Quarantine Per Health Order
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 73 new deaths and 13,661 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three more fatalities, bringing the Valencia hospital's total to 70.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Travelers to Quarantine Per Health Order
Stay-At-Home Orders Likely to Be Extended Across Much of California
California will likely extend stay-at-home orders for some of the hardest-hit regions on Tuesday due to a COVID surge that has pushed hospitals to a breaking point and because many people ignored warnings against travel during the winter holidays.
Stay-At-Home Orders Likely to Be Extended Across Much of California
State, Feds, CVS, Walgreens Team to Vaccinate in Long-term Care Facilities
California has opted into the federal COVID-19 Pharmacy Partnership, and at no cost to the state or local government, CVS and Walgreens will administer the Pfizer vaccine in long-term care facilities.
State, Feds, CVS, Walgreens Team to Vaccinate in Long-term Care Facilities
SCV Teen Riley Blaugrund Assists Foster Youth with Girl Scout Gold Award Project
As the pandemic continues to affect the lives of foster children across Los Angeles County, Stevenson Ranch resident Riley Blaugrund chose to inspire hope and creativity in these kids while completing her Gold Award project.
SCV Teen Riley Blaugrund Assists Foster Youth with Girl Scout Gold Award Project
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Kim Foundation Donates $100K to WiSH Foundation for Needed Programs
The WiSH Education Foundation received a donation of $100,000 this week from the Steve Y. Kim Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps fund much-needed programs for the underserved and disadvantaged, for students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Kim Foundation Donates $100K to WiSH Foundation for Needed Programs
A Year After COVID, WHO Says Virus Likely to Become Endemic
Nearly one year since the novel coronavirus first emerged in China, the World Health Organization on Monday said COVID-19 will likely become endemic and remain with humans for years to come, just like influenza.
A Year After COVID, WHO Says Virus Likely to Become Endemic
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
%d bloggers like this: