DMV Highlights New Laws in 2026

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced several new laws signed by Governor Gavin Newsom this year will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Making Our Roads and Communities Safer

Ignition Interlock Devices — AB 366 (Petrie-Norris)

Extends the Statewide Ignition Interlock Device (IID) Pilot Program for specified driving-under-the-influence (DUI) offenders to Jan. 1, 2033.

Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated — AB 1087 (Patterson)

Increases the term of probation from two years to between three and five years for a person convicted of vehicular manslaughter or gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

School Zone Speed Limit — AB 382 (Berman)

Lowers the school zone speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour beginning Jan. 1, 2031, to help reduce speeding and save lives.

“Slow Down, Move Over” — AB 390 (Wilson)

Expands the requirement that a driver approaching a stationary vehicle slow down and move over to include any stationary vehicles, including marked highway maintenance vehicles and those displaying flashing hazard lights or another warning device.

Automated Traffic Enforcement System Programs — SB 720 (Ashby)

Allows local governments to use an alternative automated camera program to enforce red light violations. Specifies that violations recorded by an automated traffic enforcement system are subject only to civil penalties.

License Plate Obstruction or Alteration — AB 1085 (Stefani)

Makes it an infraction with a fine of $1,000 to manufacture in California a product or device that obscures, or is intended to obscure or interfere with the visual or electronic reading of a license plate, addressing the use of illegal license plate covers that enable toll evasion and other criminal activity.

Abandoned Recreational Vehicles — AB 630 (Mark González)

Authorizes Alameda and Los Angeles Counties, until January 1, 2030, to remove and dispose of an abandoned recreational vehicle (RV) if it is estimated to have a value of $4,000 or less and a public agency has verified that it is inoperable prior to removal.

Autonomous Vehicle Marker Lamps — SB 480 (Archuleta)

Allows an autonomous vehicle (AV) to be equipped with automated driving system (ADS) marker lamps. The lamps notify other drivers, pedestrians and law enforcement when an AV’s ADS is activated.

Off Highway Electric Motorcycles — SB 586 (Jones)

Classifies an “off-highway electric motorcycle” or “eMoto” as an off-highway motor vehicle (OHV), thereby requiring them to follow OHV rules, including displaying a DMV-issued ID plate or placard.

Strengthening Consumer Protections

California Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) Act — SB 766 (Allen)

Enacts the CARS Act, effective Oct. 1, 2026, to prohibit a dealer from misrepresenting various aspects of a vehicle sale, such as the vehicle’s total cost and financing terms. It will also require a dealer to provide customers a three-day right to cancel the purchase or lease of a vehicle under $50,000.

“DMV” on Website Addresses — AB 1272 (Dixon)

Bans businesses that hold occupational licenses issued by the DMV from using “Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DMV” in their internet domain names. The goal is to ensure customers are not misled when seeking to do business with the real DMV.

Advancing DMV Modernization

Duplicate Driver’s License for Change of Address — SB 506 (Committee on Transportation)

Allows a person to request a duplicate driver’s license (DL) from the DMV after they change their address. Current law limits duplicate licenses to cases where the license is lost, destroyed, mutilated, or if a new true full name is required.

Promoting Equity

Parking Tickets — AB 1299 (Bryan)

Authorizes local governments to waive or reduce parking penalties if a person is unable to pay and requires the provision of a payment plan if requested, helping prevent escalating fines, vehicle towing and lien sales that can disproportionately impact low-income individuals.

