DMV Parking Placard Renewals Still Available Without Penalties

More than 1.6 million placard holders have renewed their disabled person parking placards using a new process with the California Department of Motor Vehicles. And for those who missed this year’s June 30 deadline, it’s not too late to renew.
In December 2022, the California Department of Motor Vehicles sent renewal letters to just over 2 million disabled person parking placard (DPP) holders who needed to provide a signature to renew their placards by June 30, 2023, to comply with a new law.
“Placard holders have never had to worry about renewing before, but the DMV developed an easy way to renew online and prevent fraud,” said Steve Gordon, DMV director. “If your placard expired on June 30 and you still haven’t renewed, join the three-quarters of eligible placard holders who have already done so. There are no penalties or fees for a late renewal and you can avoid the risk of being cited for parking in a designated space with an expired placard.”
This was the first year that Californians who have had a placard for more than six years needed to formally let the DMV know that they still need their placard by signing their renewal notice either online, by mail or in person. About 40% of renewals happened through the DMV’s new, easy-to-use online DPP renewal portal, about 45% were mailed in and the remainder happened at a DMV office. For a number of reasons, a portion of placards will not be renewed because they are no longer needed – helping prevent the fraudulent use of placards.
Placards can be renewed easily and entirely online by visiting dmv.ca.gov/DPP. Customers will need their placard ID number and the full name printed on their placard information card before starting the renewal. There is no charge or fee to renew, and no doctor’s note is required.
To renew, placard holders must:
– Have their placard number or renewal identification number (RIN).
– Placard holders can also renew in a DMV office or by signing and returning the renewal notice received in the mail. Postage is required.
In the future, placard holders will need to complete a renewal every six years. Affected customers receive renewal letters from the DMV. Any customer wishing to give feedback about their DPP renewal experience is encouraged to take our survey.
The Junior Chamber International Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hart Park, with the goal of helping the community come together and demonstrate support for veterans and their families.
As part of the State of California’s 2023-24 budget process, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has secured $1 million in funding to SCV Water for Arundo management and removal projects in the Santa Clara River watershed.
The Junior Chamber International Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hart Park, with the goal of helping the community come together and demonstrate support for veterans and their families.
As part of the State of California’s 2023-24 budget process, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has secured $1 million in funding to SCV Water for Arundo management and removal projects in the Santa Clara River watershed.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Santa Clarita Valley from Friday, July 21 in the morning until Saturday evening July 22. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible for interior valleys, mountains and deserts and up to 105 possible for coastal valleys.
Older adults who love to sing can join in song this fall with Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral arts organization for adults 55 and older. The fall season of singing is open for registration for all older adults in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Nominations for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 75th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 12 from the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. The nominations included a number of California Institute of the Arts alums.
As part of the 2023 Summer Reading Program the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library placed four chicken eggs in an incubator in June and live-streamed video on the city’s YouTube channel so residents could watch the chicks hatch.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously voted to approve a new ordinance that will implement design standards for residential and mixed-use construction projects across all 42 of the county’s unincorporated communities.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.