1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
DMV Recommends a REAL ID Halloween Treat
Wednesday, Oct 4, 2023
Water drop


Nearly 16.5 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 144,400 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.

Dracula might be able to fly wherever he wants in the bat of an eye, but you will need a REAL ID or another federally approved form of identification by May 7, 2025, if you want to fly within the United States or enter secure federal facilities using your driver’s license as identification. If you get yours now, it will be one less thing to be frightened about later.

“You can start your application online in less time than it takes to carve a pumpkin,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “Completing the process in the office can be done in a flash leaving plenty of time for trick-or-treating.”

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit the REAL ID website, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. Customers need to provide:

-Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate) *Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

-Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).

-Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

Historical REAL ID information:

-Total REAL ID cardholders as of October 1, 2023: 16,477,185

-Total REAL ID cardholders as of September 1, 2023: 16,332,785

-Total REAL ID cardholders as of October 1, 2022: 14,328,554

Online Services

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.
