1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
Chumash revolt
DMV Reminding Californians to Gear Up for Summer Travel with REAL ID
| Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023
Real ID

More than 15.8 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 172,036 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.

As we approach the first official day of summer this month, now is the ideal time to get a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card. There is no need to wait for the federal enforcement date of May 7, 2025, that requires a REAL ID to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities. Not having a REAL ID or other federally approved document to get through airport security could put a dent to your future summer travel plans.

“Don’t let your future flight plans be a bummer by not getting a REAL ID this summer,” said DMV director Steve Gordon. “You can save time by starting your application online, which means more time to enjoy fun in the sun.”

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. Customers need to provide:

– Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate) *Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

– Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).

– Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

Historical REAL ID information:

– Total REAL ID cardholders as of June 1, 2023: 15,806,483

– Total REAL ID cardholders as of May 1, 2023: 15,634,447

– Total REAL ID cardholders as June 1, 2022: 13,337,730

Online Services

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account at dmv.ca.gov, and then opt in.
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
The school year is ending, which means the Santa Clarita Public Library is ramping up its summer programming. This includes the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program which begins June 12.
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
Micaiah Scott will continue her career with The Master's University track and field team, but this time as an assistant coach.
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Perfect Tux, a Santa Clarita-based provider of fashion-forward men's formal wear, celebrates its remarkable journey from a local startup to becoming a top 1% Shopify store.
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
Two new deans are at the helms of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities and College of Health and Human Development — Jeffrey Reeder and Mechelle Best.
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
Easton Johnson was named the Golf Coaches Association of America Jack Nicklaus Award winner as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' top men's golfer for 2023.
TMU’s Easton Johnson Named Jack Nicklaus Award Recipient
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
Halfway to Home is hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, July 22, with @zoomroom_santaclarita from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Halfway to Home Hosting SCV Dog Rescue Adoption, Fundraising Event
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently released its newest sustainable landscape resource, Garden Smarter.
SCV Water Launches Sustainable Landscape Resource
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Rout 14 / Antelope Valley Freeway between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Full Closures
June 6: SUSD Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 6, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
June 6: SUSD Regular Meeting
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 5 - Sunday, June 11.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans
Last weekend marked the Fifth District's 25th annual Tribute to Veterans and Military Families, featuring the theme "A Family Tradition."
Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Tribute to Veterans
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit L.A. County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Christy Lee Anderson.
Public’s Help Needed in Locating Missing Valencia Woman
LASD Celebrates Explorer Academy Graduates
On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department celebrated 78 young men and women who completed a 14-week “Scouts of America - Learning for life,” Certified Sheriff’s Explorer Academy at S.T.A.R.S. Center in Whittier.
LASD Celebrates Explorer Academy Graduates
Study Shows Rise in Shelter Dog Admissions
Shelter Animals Count, the most trusted and current source for animal sheltering data, spotlights a trend in dog euthanasia from the newly-released Intake and Outcome Data Analysis report for Q1 2023.
Study Shows Rise in Shelter Dog Admissions
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
Today in SCV History (June 4)
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet on Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor,  Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 8: Arts Commission Meets to Review Master Plan, Public Art
