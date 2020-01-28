[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

January 28
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
DMV Reminding Californians to Obtain REAL ID While Wait Times Are Low
| Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020
REAL ID

SACRAMENTO – With less than 10 months before the federal enforcement date, 6,767,413 Californians have a REAL ID as of Jan. 10, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. This is a 459,976 increase over a month earlier when just more than 6.3 million Californians had received a REAL ID. DMV Director Steve Gordon also encouraged Californians who have yet to obtain their REAL ID to get theirs early while wait times are low.

Starting Oct. 1, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

“We are encouraged that nearly 6.8 million Californians have a REAL ID, but we know there are millions more who will want or need them by October 1,” Director Gordon said. “We are asking that Californians be prepared and come to a DMV office now while wait times are low. No appointment required!”

The DMV began tracking the number of individuals who have REAL IDs as a more accurate reflection of the data. Since the DMV started offering the card on January 22, 2018, about 7.3 million REAL ID driver licenses and identification cards have been issued, including duplicates and renewals.

The DMV is deploying technological solutions and making process improvements to make it easier and quicker to get a REAL ID. Transaction times have been cut by more than half and the statewide average wait time in an office is about 30 minutes. In some areas of the state, customers participating in a pilot service can upload their documents before they get to the office to save time. Redundancies in the REAL ID transaction process at the office have been eliminated.

The DMV encourages Californians to complete the online application for a REAL ID before they come to the office and to be prepared with the appropriate documents to speed the process for everyone.

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians must visit a DMV office and bring the following documents:
– One proof of identity* – original or certified (examples: valid passport, birth certificate)
*Legal name change document(s) if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (examples: marriage certificate, adoption papers)
– One proof of Social Security number
– Two proofs of California residency – paper copies (examples: utility bill, bank statement)

Visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

The DMV has launched a number of initiatives to provide more service options outside of its offices and free up space for Californians applying for a REAL ID (no appointment necessary), including:
– Creating a DMV Anytime webpage to easily connect customers with business partners for registration services;
– Expanding DMV Now Kiosks to more convenient locations across the state;
– Offering new online services, such as ordering replacement vehicle registration cards and stickers.

For a list of all online services, visit: http://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/dmv/onlinesvcs.
City Seeking $625K Share of State Housing Grant
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020
City Seeking $625K Share of State Housing Grant
After the passage of state law in 2017 aimed at increasing California’s housing supply, Santa Clarita is seeking $625,000 in state grant funding to help lay the groundwork for new housing over the next eight years.
FULL STORY...
SCV Basketball Community Mourns Death of Kobe Bryant
Monday, Jan 27, 2020
SCV Basketball Community Mourns Death of Kobe Bryant
Junior Camacho was raised as a die-hard Lakers fan; as a kid, he sat on the couch with his dad and watched every game, paying special attention to Kobe Bryant.
FULL STORY...
City Seeking $625K Share of State Housing Grant
After the passage of state law in 2017 aimed at increasing California’s housing supply, Santa Clarita is seeking $625,000 in state grant funding to help lay the groundwork for new housing over the next eight years.
City Seeking $625K Share of State Housing Grant
Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
Academy Museum Reaches 95% of Fundraising Goal
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles has raised more than $368 million in pledges and cash, which is 95% of its $388 million pre-opening campaign goal, Director Bill Kramer announced Monday.
Academy Museum Reaches 95% of Fundraising Goal
Hundreds Gather for Inclusive Play Area Opening
Canyon Country Park was alive with the sounds of laughter at the grand opening event for the city of Santa Clarita’s first Inclusive Play Area on Saturday, January 25.
Hundreds Gather for Inclusive Play Area Opening
Checking the Rearview Mirror: SCV Water’s 2nd Year | Commentary by Bill Cooper
As we begin our third year of operations as Santa Clarita Valley's integrated regional water agency, it's a good time to check our rearview mirror and see how far we've come in just two years.
Checking the Rearview Mirror: SCV Water’s 2nd Year | Commentary by Bill Cooper
Santa Clarita Artists Association Shares 2020 ‘Wish List’
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Artists Association has published its "wish list" for events and fundraising in 2020.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Shares 2020 ‘Wish List’
Feb. 14-16: First Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Movie fans will have a golden opportunity to step into the early days of filming in Santa Clarita at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival in Old Town Newhall from Friday-Sunday, February 14-16.
Feb. 14-16: First Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Now in Production in SCV: ‘Nanny Danger,’ ‘Lucifer,’ ‘NCIS’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of features, TV shows, commercials and student films in production in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 27-February 2.
Now in Production in SCV: ‘Nanny Danger,’ ‘Lucifer,’ ‘NCIS’
Feb. 29: Sparkle of Tinnley Organization to Hold First Fundraiser
The Sparkle of Tinnley Organization, a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit created in memory of Tinnley Reese Harmon, will host its first community fundraiser at Wolf Creek Brewery in Valencia on February 29 from noon to 4 p.m.
Feb. 29: Sparkle of Tinnley Organization to Hold First Fundraiser
May 9: 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
Golfers will tee up at the 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic at Valencia Country Club on Saturday, May 9, with all proceeds from the tournament benefiting Henry Mayo’s Emergency Services Department.
May 9: 47th Annual Frontier Toyota-Henry Mayo ‘Drive Safe’ Golf Classic
SCV Students Raise Funds for Philippines Volcano Victims
Students from West Ranch High School collaborated with Southern California organizations to raise funds that will help bring first aid and basic necessities to the people displaced by the Taal Volcano eruption, which struck the Philippines on Jan. 12.
SCV Students Raise Funds for Philippines Volcano Victims
Supes to Weigh New Massage Parlor Rules to Prevent Human Trafficking
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled Tuesday to consider new requirements for massage establishments to help prevent human trafficking, according to county officials.
Supes to Weigh New Massage Parlor Rules to Prevent Human Trafficking
Amgen Cycling Race Put on Hiatus for 2020
The Amgen Tour of California cycling race has been put on hiatus for the 2020 racing season, according to AEG, the sports and live entertainment company that stages the race.
Amgen Cycling Race Put on Hiatus for 2020
Karla de Lemos Named Castaic District Teacher of the Year
The Castaic Union School District has presented Castaic Middle School teacher Karla de Lemos with the District Teacher of the Year Award.
Karla de Lemos Named Castaic District Teacher of the Year
First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of 2019 novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County Sunday.
First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in L.A. County
City Council to Review 2020 Committee Appointments
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to name their 2020 council committee appointments Tuesday at their next regular meeting.
City Council to Review 2020 Committee Appointments
SCV Guitar Orchestra Auditions Now Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is now accepting online applications for auditions to join the group's Guitar Orchestra, a rare opportunity since guitar-centered student orchestras are rather rare.
SCV Guitar Orchestra Auditions Now Open
SCV Basketball Community Mourns Death of Kobe Bryant
Junior Camacho was raised as a die-hard Lakers fan; as a kid, he sat on the couch with his dad and watched every game, paying special attention to Kobe Bryant.
SCV Basketball Community Mourns Death of Kobe Bryant
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
Los Angeles Dodgers Add Pep to Saugus High Rally
Sporting Saugus Strong and Los Angeles Dodgers gear, it was a sea of blue and white at the Saugus High School gym as the student body received a special visit from the Major League baseball team on Friday morning.
Los Angeles Dodgers Add Pep to Saugus High Rally
6 Saugus High Students Tapped for 2020 Cal State LA Honor Band
Six Saugus High School students have been selected for the 2020 Honor Band at California State University, Los Angeles.
6 Saugus High Students Tapped for 2020 Cal State LA Honor Band
