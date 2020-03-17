[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
50°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 17
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
DMV Urges Law Enforcement to Use Discretion When Issuing Citations
| Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
Newhall DMV

SACRAMENTO – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) asked California law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates as of Monday, March 16. The DMV is taking this action so that at-risk populations, including seniors and those with underlying health conditions, can avoid required visits to DMV field offices for driver license or vehicle registration renewals.

This 60-day period for driver license and vehicle registrations is intended to protect the health and safety of DMV customers who would otherwise have to come to a DMV office to take care of business, but are concerned during this coronavirus pandemic.

Those transactions that require a DMV office visit include new driver license, duplicate driver license, some driver license renewals, new license plates, complex vehicle registrations or title transfers and off-highway permits.

Those Californians who will benefit from this action include the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and those who are ill.

Transactions that fall within this action include driver license renewals for those:
– 70 years of age and older, who are required to take a knowledge test
– Individuals who are required to renew in the office (last DMV visit was 15 years prior)
– Individuals subject to vision testing
– Individuals with complex driving history

The 60-day period also applies to vehicle registration renewals for customers who are not eligible to use an alternative service channel because of the following reasons:
– Outdated insurance information
– Registration expired for 90 days or more
– Smog issues
– Recent transfer

Dozens of DMV tasks can easily be taken care of through other channels including online, through the mail, through the 365 kiosks statewide or in our business partner locations.

California law enforcement is encouraged to exercise flexibility and discretion when reviewing driver license or identification and vehicle registration records. If applicable, DMV may waive vehicle registration penalties.

All DMV offices remain open at this time to process those transactions that must be taken care of in an office, including REAL ID. The DMV has implemented many process improvements and incorporated technological solutions to increase access to DMV outside of the office and decrease the amount of time someone has to spend at a DMV office.

For REAL ID, the federal government requires an office visit. REAL ID customers can fill out the online application before going into an office. In 23 offices throughout the state, customers can upload their REAL ID documents before their office visit. This option will be statewide by June.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
SACRAMENTO — Following Sunday's announcement that older adults and those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should isolate, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to protect the health and safety of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 residing at health care, residential and non-residential facilities licensed by the state.
FULL STORY...
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.
FULL STORY...
Henry Mayo: No New SCV COVID-19 Cases
Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
Henry Mayo: No New SCV COVID-19 Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed that as of Tuesday morning they have confirmed no new cases beyond the original three from this past weekend.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
SACRAMENTO — Following Sunday's announcement that older adults and those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should isolate, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to protect the health and safety of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 residing at health care, residential and non-residential facilities licensed by the state.
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
Groupon Extends Expiration Dates 1 Year
Groupon responds to the coronavirus outbreak by extending the expiration date on its vouchers.
Groupon Extends Expiration Dates 1 Year
Henry Mayo: No New SCV COVID-19 Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed that as of Tuesday morning they have confirmed no new cases beyond the original three from this past weekend.
Henry Mayo: No New SCV COVID-19 Cases
LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Acton Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Karen Anne Habibi.
LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Acton Woman
L.A. County: Superior Courts Closed Through Thursday
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Los Angeles County Superior Court, the largest trial court in the nation, will be closed for three days starting Tuesday due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
L.A. County: Superior Courts Closed Through Thursday
DMV Urges Law Enforcement to Use Discretion When Issuing Citations
SACRAMENTO – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) asked California law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates as of Monday, March 16.
DMV Urges Law Enforcement to Use Discretion When Issuing Citations
SCV Rain Causes Collisions; Grapevine Snow Stalls Traffic
The Santa Clarita Valley endured another round of heavy rainfall Monday, which resulted in traffic collisions in the area and stalled traffic at the Grapevine with reports of snow.
SCV Rain Causes Collisions; Grapevine Snow Stalls Traffic
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
Vallarta Markets Open 7-8 AM for Seniors, Special Needs Only
All Vallarta Supermarkets will open one hour early beginning Wednesday for seniors 65 and older, pregnant women and people with disabilities.
Vallarta Markets Open 7-8 AM for Seniors, Special Needs Only
County Issues Formal Order Banning Large Public, Private Gatherings
March 16, 2020 – Today the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued an order to prohibit all indoor and outdoor, public and private events and gatherings within a confined space, where 50 or more members of the public are expected to attend at the same time, to require social distancing measures and temporary closure of certain businesses.
County Issues Formal Order Banning Large Public, Private Gatherings
Bars, Restaurants, Theaters, Gyms Must Close Across City, County
All bars, clubs, theaters, entertainment centers and fitness centers in all cities and unincorporated territory in Los Angeles County are ordered to be closed until further notice to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Monday.
Bars, Restaurants, Theaters, Gyms Must Close Across City, County
Officials: Military Ill-Equipped to Help Fight Virus; Tent Hospitals No Good for Contagion
As concerns about coronavirus COVID-19 grow, the U.S. Defense Department stands ready to provide support wherever it's asked to do so, the assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs said Monday.
Officials: Military Ill-Equipped to Help Fight Virus; Tent Hospitals No Good for Contagion
McDonald’s Urges Franchisees to Switch to Drive-Thru
McDonald's USA is urging its franchise owners to serve customers through walk-in, take-out or via its McDelivery service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McDonald’s Urges Franchisees to Switch to Drive-Thru
L.A. County Monday: 25 New COVID-19 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 25 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 94 as of Monday afternoon.
L.A. County Monday: 25 New COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19: Henry Mayo ER Doctor Explains ‘Flatten the Curve’
After Mayor Cameron Smyth stated in a Monday update that the community’s goal should be to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus COVID-19, a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital emergency room doctor explained the concept Monday.
COVID-19: Henry Mayo ER Doctor Explains ‘Flatten the Curve’
Amazon to Hire 100,000 to Meet Online Buying Surge
Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in its fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s online shopping and delivery service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.
Amazon to Hire 100,000 to Meet Online Buying Surge
Newsom Seeks Emergency Authority to Expedite Legislation
Governor Gavin Newsom sent a letter to the California Legislature Monday asking for emergency authority to expedite legislation in the fight against COVID-19.
Newsom Seeks Emergency Authority to Expedite Legislation
Worst of the Worst: COVID-19 Brings Stock Market to Another Benchmark
Overtaking last week’s record as the worst since the Black Monday of 1987, the coronavirus-ravaged stock market took a nearly 3,000-point nosedive on Monday.
Worst of the Worst: COVID-19 Brings Stock Market to Another Benchmark
KHTS’s Carl Goldman Now COVID-19-Free, Headed Home to SCV
After nearly six weeks in quarantine fighting the coronavirus COVID-19, radio station KHTS/Santa Clarita co-owner Carl Goldman has tested negative for the virus, has been released from quarantine in Nebraska, and arrived home in Santa Clarita Monday night.
KHTS’s Carl Goldman Now COVID-19-Free, Headed Home to SCV
Newhall Veteran Center to Reduce Hours in Face of COVID-19
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has reduced the hours and services at its veteran center in Newhall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newhall Veteran Center to Reduce Hours in Face of COVID-19
LA County Closes All Animal Care Shelters Monday
Following increased and overwhelming concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control closed all county Animal Care Centers to the public on Monday, March 16.
LA County Closes All Animal Care Shelters Monday
Two Men Killed in Newhall Aircraft Crash Identified
The two men killed in an aircraft crash in Newhall on Friday have been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
Two Men Killed in Newhall Aircraft Crash Identified
No Containment but Still No Curfew as COVID-19 Sweeps America
While conceding that America’s COVID-19 outbreak is not under control, President Donald Trump maintained Monday that there is no plan to issue a nationwide curfew.
No Containment but Still No Curfew as COVID-19 Sweeps America
%d bloggers like this: