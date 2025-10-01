DMV to Release New Driver’s License Design

The Department of Motor Vehicles today announced a new look for California driver’s licenses and identification cards that feature the unique beauty of the state’s landscape, advanced security measures and updated technology.

The new card design is rolling out today. The current driver’s licenses and identification cards will remain valid until their expiration date.

The California driver’s license and identification cards are updated periodically to improve security. The last time the card was made available with a new design and security features was in 2010. The look of the cards was changed in 2018 with the implementation of REAL ID.

“The new cards use next generation technology to enhance security and with a design that shows California’s iconic redwoods, poppies and coastline,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “While I know some of our customers will want the new version of the driver’s license, there is no need to replace an existing license or identification card until your current one expires.”

The DMV is adding images showing California’s natural beauty to the design along with enhanced anti-counterfeit elements and other features. The DMV will add a digital security signature to one of the two barcodes on the back of the cards. California will be one of the first states to add this kind of digital signature. In addition, the new cards will no longer have a magnetic strip on the back.

The fee for the upgraded driver’s license remains at $45. Identification cards are $39.

