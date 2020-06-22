[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
DMV to Resume Behind-the-Wheel Drive Tests on Friday
| Monday, Jun 22, 2020
drive tests

Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will resume administering behind-the-wheel drive tests beginning Friday, June 26.

In-vehicle testing – a requirement for first-time driver license holders and commercial license applicants – has been suspended since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The DMV will automatically reschedule all canceled drive test appointments.

“I’m asking for everyone’s patience as we safely clear the backlog of behind-the-wheel drive test appointments,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “For all of those Californians who have been waiting, we know how important this is to you.”

The DMV anticipates it will take several weeks to complete testing for previously canceled tests. Appointments for new behind-the-wheel tests will not be available until previously canceled tests are completed.

For the health and safety of customers and examiners, the DMV is instituting numerous new testing protocols. All behind-the-wheel drive test applicants will be required to wear a face covering and answer screening questions before starting the exam.

Initially, applicants in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties also will have their temperatures checked. Temperature checks will be added to protocols statewide in the coming weeks.

If the customer’s permit has expired, the customer will need to fill out a new online application prior to their office visit, and check in 30 minutes before their appointment time.

DMV examiners will wear protective equipment – face coverings and gloves – and place plastic covers on the test vehicle’s passenger seat and floorboard. At least two windows need to be lowered during the test for increased ventilation. Examiners will conduct more of the test outside of the vehicle, for instance when they are providing applicants with pre-test instructions.

The DMV is also making changes to expedite the testing process and increase the number of exams it can administer each day, including shortening the testing route in many locations. The test routes will be long enough to adequately determine driving knowledge and safety skills.

The DMV is also expanding the hours when tests are conducted, including Saturday service for drive tests in some high-volume locations, and adding more examiners.

Employees at 169 field offices are assisting customers with current appointments at the specific office and limited transactions that require an in-person visit.

The DMV continues to recommend that customers use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 85,942 Total Cases in L.A. County, 2,863 in SCV
Monday, Jun 22, 2020
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 85,942 Total Cases in L.A. County, 2,863 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,571 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County, Swaths of California See Spike in COVID-19 Cases
Monday, Jun 22, 2020
L.A. County, Swaths of California See Spike in COVID-19 Cases
For three days in a row, Los Angeles County saw a spike of 2,000 new daily cases of COVID-19, marking some of the fastest spreads of the novel coronavirus in the nation.
FULL STORY...
COVID-Fueled Death Threats Prompt Response from L.A. County Public Health Director
Monday, Jun 22, 2020
COVID-Fueled Death Threats Prompt Response from L.A. County Public Health Director
Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County Public Health, released a statement Monday in response to death threats she has received during the COVID-19 emergency.
FULL STORY...
‘Where Are the Dodgers?’ | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
For those who might want to do something for captive seniors in these facilities, consider (sterilely) providing: books on tape; magazine and newspapers; jigsaw and crossword puzzles; coloring books; an array of reading glasses; and of course contributing to upgrade their cable TV lineup.
‘Where Are the Dodgers?’ | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7
After operating Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore for almost 60 years, the family owned Elkins Ranch Company has announced it will permanently close the course effective September 7.
Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7
City Urges Residents to Shop Locally, Support Reopening Businesses
As more local businesses are reopening, the city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents to shop locally.
City Urges Residents to Shop Locally, Support Reopening Businesses
SCV Boys & Girls Club Benefits from Online Food Ordering Campaign
Local delivery service WeGoSCV is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in a “Get $5, Give $5” online food ordering fundraiser through June 30.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Benefits from Online Food Ordering Campaign
Tuesday Air Quality in SCV: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Tuesday air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Tuesday Air Quality in SCV: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
June 23: City Council to Hold Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 23, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
June 23: City Council to Hold Special, Regular Meetings
Newsom, Lawmakers Reach Deal on COVID-Ravaged California Budget
Capping a hectic stretch of negotiations shortened and complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a California budget deal with lawmakers Monday to patch the state’s shattered finances.
Newsom, Lawmakers Reach Deal on COVID-Ravaged California Budget
Santa Clarita Residents Hold Vigil in Honor of Robert Fuller, Malcolm Harsch
A few dozen Santa Clarita residents gathered in Central Park Saturday to honor Robert Fuller, 24, and Malcolm Harsch, 38, two Black men who died last week in Palmdale and Victorville.
Santa Clarita Residents Hold Vigil in Honor of Robert Fuller, Malcolm Harsch
California Unemployment Rate Remains High Amid Reopening
The soft reopening of the largest economy in the United States couldn’t stem California’s abysmal unemployment rate as officials on Friday pegged the state’s jobless rate above 16%.
California Unemployment Rate Remains High Amid Reopening
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Seniors Under Assault | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Seniors are not asking for unfair advantages over others. During this pandemic, they appreciate shopping early, getting business-to-door services, wellness checks by phone, and food security. All they ask is an equitable opportunity to survive with dignity in their homes and not in substandard, infected nursing homes.
Seniors Under Assault | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Hart Museum Administrator Margi Bertram Retires
Longtime William S. Hart Museum administrator Margi Bertram retired Friday.
Hart Museum Administrator Margi Bertram Retires
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 81,000 Cases, 2,841 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 2,056 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,841 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Friday.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 81,000 Cases, 2,841 Cases in SCV
Henry Mayo Nurses Protest Recent Staff Layoffs, Unsafe Conditions
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital nurses and fellow staff members held a rally Saturday in Valencia to protest recent staff layoffs and the orders they’re being given for personal protective equipment.
Henry Mayo Nurses Protest Recent Staff Layoffs, Unsafe Conditions
Rough Diamond | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Playing Little League baseball was out. My family could not afford it. A few in our neighborhood could, so they got that opportunity.
Rough Diamond | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Independent Review of County’s New Voting System, March Primary Issues Released
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Just weeks before health orders effectively shut down the nation due to the novel coronavirus, Los Angeles County voters waited for hours to cast their vote in the March primary election.
Independent Review of County’s New Voting System, March Primary Issues Released
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
June 22: Smith to Host Tele-Town Hall on CalEITC Program, Free Tax Prep
Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, will host a tele-town hall on the CalEITC outreach program and free tax preparation for businesses on Monday, June 22, starting at 2 p.m.
June 22: Smith to Host Tele-Town Hall on CalEITC Program, Free Tax Prep
June 22: ‘Sweets’ Art Display to Open at City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
Local residents are in for a treat when the Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division presents its upcoming “Sweets” art exhibit in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall from June 22 through September 11.
June 22: ‘Sweets’ Art Display to Open at City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
