DMV to Resume Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Feb. 1

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will resume behind-the-wheel driving tests statewide on Monday, Feb. 1. The DMV previously postponed all behind-the-wheel tests through the end of January for the health and safety of customers and employees during the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases.

The DMV will automatically reschedule customers for behind-the-wheel drive test appointments that were canceled between December 14 and February 1. Rescheduling is expected to begin in the next two weeks, and customers will be notified by text of their rescheduled appointment. DMV anticipates new appointments for behind-the-wheel tests will be available in mid-February once all previously postponed tests have been rescheduled.

In-vehicle testing is a requirement for first-time driver’s license holders and commercial license applicants. The temporary suspension included commercial and noncommercial tests, but did not apply to motorcycle drive tests, which can be conducted at a safe distance.

The DMV previously extended eligible permits with expiration dates through May 31, 2021, for six months from the date of expiration, or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier. This automatic extension requires no paperwork and gives student drivers more time during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the prerequisites needed for a provisional license. The DMV also has extended expiring commercial driver’s licenses, commercial learner’s permits, certificates and endorsements through February 28, 2021.

To protect customers and employees, the DMV requires everyone who enters DMV offices to wear a face covering, physically distance, respond to health screening questions and have their temperature checked. To best serve customers and maintain appropriate distance, the number of people allowed in the office is limited, chairs are appropriately spaced and plexiglass has been installed.

Safety measures in place for behind-the-wheel tests include required face coverings, respond to health screening questions, temperature checks, cracked windows for increased air circulation and seat covers.

While DMV offices remain open to serve the public, the DMV continues to encourage all customers to use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

Nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online – even if the renewal notice states an office visit is required. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.