[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
86°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 9
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
DMV Unveils New, Improved Website
| Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020
New DMV Webpage

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) unveiled a new and improved website Tuesday at DMV.ca.gov, offering customers a quick and easy way to access services and information and to complete transactions online.

“Modernizing our website is one of many steps the DMV is taking to ensure our customers receive consistent, quality service wherever they conduct DMV business,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We’ve redesigned our website with our customers in mind, and I’m excited to offer this new and enhanced virtual experience.”

Customers visit the DMV website more than 6 million times each month and complete nearly 2.1 million transactions. Online transactions continue to increase with the recent addition of more services and the Virtual Field Office, which allows customers to take care of DMV tasks that previously required an office visit.

The new site features an intuitive, user-friendly layout focused on improving customer service by reducing clicks and highlighting the most popular services. The DMV has simplified and rearranged content to enhance the information presented on webpages. Customers can also get their questions answered online through Miles, the DMV’s virtual assistant, or the live chat feature – which the DMV rolled out and enhanced in the months preceding the launch of the redesigned website.

The DMV website redesign is a direct response to the recommendations made in 2019 by the DMV Strike Team, which Governor Gavin Newsom created to lead a comprehensive modernization and reinvention of the DMV with an emphasis on transparency, worker performance, speed of service and overall consumer satisfaction.

Many transactions don’t require a visit to a field office, and the DMV encourages customers to use the Service Advisor on the new DMV website to learn options to complete DMV tasks.

The DMV will continue to assess how the department interacts online with its customers and improve its website content in effort to improve the customer experience.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Van Hook Appointed to County’s Education Sector Work Team
Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020
Van Hook Appointed to County’s Education Sector Work Team
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been appointed by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Economic Resiliency Task Force to the Education Sector Work Team, which will focus on creating a framework for the reopening of colleges and universities in the County.
FULL STORY...
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,355 SCV Cases, 1 New Death at Henry Mayo
Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,355 SCV Cases, 1 New Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 1,225 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths, including one confirmed death at Henry Mayo due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,355 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 127 more than reported Monday.
FULL STORY...
Proposed City Budget Projects $6.2M Shortfall
Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020
Proposed City Budget Projects $6.2M Shortfall
Amid an ongoing pandemic that has kept many local businesses closed and residents at home, Santa Clarita’s proposed 2020-21 budget calls for a decrease by 2.8%, or $6.2 million, over the current budget.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
West Coast Blood Center Hosts First Mobile Blood Drive
West Coast Blood Center of Santa Clarita (WCBC-SC) hosted its first community mobile blood drive Tuesday at Home Depot, located at 20642 Golden Triangle Road.
West Coast Blood Center Hosts First Mobile Blood Drive
Van Hook Appointed to County’s Education Sector Work Team
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been appointed by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Economic Resiliency Task Force to the Education Sector Work Team, which will focus on creating a framework for the reopening of colleges and universities in the County.
Van Hook Appointed to County’s Education Sector Work Team
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,355 SCV Cases, 1 New Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 1,225 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths, including one confirmed death at Henry Mayo due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,355 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 127 more than reported Monday.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,355 SCV Cases, 1 New Death at Henry Mayo
Petco, County Animal Care Launch Campaign to Help Save Twice as Many Pets
Through June 30, all donations to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation (ACF) will be matched up to $25,000 by the Petco Foundation to help save twice as many pet lives.
Petco, County Animal Care Launch Campaign to Help Save Twice as Many Pets
Local Veteran Services Collaborative Seeking Volunteers
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is looking for additional volunteers to help staff its Veteran Center when it reopens.
Local Veteran Services Collaborative Seeking Volunteers
Proposed City Budget Projects $6.2M Shortfall
Amid an ongoing pandemic that has kept many local businesses closed and residents at home, Santa Clarita’s proposed 2020-21 budget calls for a decrease by 2.8%, or $6.2 million, over the current budget.
Proposed City Budget Projects $6.2M Shortfall
Reopening: How Safe Are You? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
How do we “reopen” communities safely? As there are for medical decisions, are there evidence-based guidelines that might help? No.
Reopening: How Safe Are You? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Wednesday, June 10 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
June 10: Hart District Regular (Virtual) Meeting
The regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m.
June 10: Hart District Regular (Virtual) Meeting
Remaining DMV Field Offices to Open Thursday
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, June 11, will reopen its remaining field offices that were temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Remaining DMV Field Offices to Open Thursday
DMV Unveils New, Improved Website
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) unveiled a new and improved website Tuesday at DMV.ca.gov, offering customers a quick and easy way to access services and information and to complete transactions online.
DMV Unveils New, Improved Website
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
Westfield Valencia Town Center to Reopen Wednesday
Westfield Valencia Town Center will reopen Wednesday, June 10 with modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Westfield Valencia Town Center to Reopen Wednesday
Villanueva, LASD Act on Reforms Outlined by Campaign ZERO
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued information Monday about the department's policy on the use of force, both current and under review for changes as outlined by Campaign ZERO.
Villanueva, LASD Act on Reforms Outlined by Campaign ZERO
June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Actor-comedian Marty Ross, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, will perform on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, June 9, starting at 8 p.m.
June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’
California Education Dept. Gets $500K Grant to Address Implicit Bias, Racism
The California Department of Education has received a $500,000 philanthropic grant to train all of CDE’s 2,500 employees in implicit bias and to create guidance for school districts across California to help them accelerate their efforts to dismantle systemic racism in education.
California Education Dept. Gets $500K Grant to Address Implicit Bias, Racism
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,228 Total Cases in SCV, 131,319 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 823 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,228 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Sunday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,228 Total Cases in SCV, 131,319 Statewide
California Releases Guidance for Public Schools’ Safe Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education has released comprehensive guidance for the safe reopening of campuses and classrooms this fall.
California Releases Guidance for Public Schools’ Safe Reopening
June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will return with its first interactive Zoom meeting, “Fundraising in the Time of COVID-19,” on Thursday, June 11 starting at 12 p.m.
June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually
L.A. County: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse
L.A. County has teamed up with California Association of Area Agencies on Aging to spearhead its June "Lifting Up Voices" elder abuse awareness campaign.
L.A. County: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse
A Sign From My Daughter | Commentary by Pearl Obispo
Will these protests help end racial injustice and create policy that makes us all equal in the eyes of the law? Time will tell. If and when they do, my daughter can say she was part of a movement that made a difference.
A Sign From My Daughter | Commentary by Pearl Obispo
June 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, at 3 p.m.
June 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
She was a concert pianist. He, an aerospace engineer who helped put a man on the moon. They were married 60 years.
Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Signed Into Law
H.R. 7010, the “Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act,” which will enhance and improve the Paycheck Protection Program to better ensure American small businesses can weather the COVID-19 pandemic, was signed into law by the president June 5.
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Signed Into Law
%d bloggers like this: