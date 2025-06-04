DMV Warns of Fraudulent Advertisements on Discounted Vehicle Registration

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning Californians to avoid advertisements that claim to offer discounted DMV services.

The DMV does not offer discounts on vehicle registration renewals and will never ask for payment or personal information through unofficial channels.

The latest scam uses social media posts to offer 50% off vehicle registration renewal fees. The posts request payment through online payment applications and request customers’ license plate, Vehicle Identification Number and the customer’s full name.

The DMV reminds customers to conduct their DMV business online at the official DMV website or through the authorized businesses listed in its official Business Partner Automation program for vehicle registration and title services. To avoid fraud, customers should always verify a business’ authorization on the DMV’s website before completing any DMV transaction.

“The safest way to renew your vehicle registration is directly through the official DMV website,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We do not offer discounts, and we never conduct official business through social media or other unofficial channels.”

Take these steps to reduce the chances of falling victim to online scams:

-Avoid offers for discounted DMV services. The DMV does not offer special deals through unauthorized third-parties or on social media.

-Never respond to unsolicited or suspicious texts. If you receive a message asking for personal or financial information, do not reply.

-Verify the source. If you are unsure, always contact the DMV through official channels.

-Call the DMV if you have concerns. The DMV customer service team is available to help you at 800-777-0133.

Before Going to a DMV Office — Try Online First

The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete most transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals, which are no longer processed at DMV offices. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must opt in by creating a secure online account and registering on the website.

