DMV Warns of Fraudulent Text Scam Asking for Toll Payments

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning Californians not to respond to texts that appear to be from the DMV asking them to pay for outstanding tolls. The DMV wants customers to know that it will never reach out by text to ask for payment or personal information.

The current scam makes the text look like a DMV notice that claims that the recipient has unpaid toll fees and threatens charges or penalties if they are not paid immediately through a provided link. The included link leads to fake payment pages designed to steal customers’ financial information.

“The best way to protect yourself is to always use the DMV website or call our contact center to interact with us,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “Remember that legitimate government agencies will rarely contact you by text for sensitive matters.”

Take these steps to reduce the chances of falling victim to a text message scam:

Never respond to unsolicited or suspicious texts. If you receive a message asking for personal or financial information, do not reply.

Verify the source. If you are unsure, always contact the DMV through official channels.

Call the DMV if you have concerns. The DMV customer service team is available to help you at 800-777-0133.

The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete most transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals, which are no longer processed at DMV offices. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must opt in by creating a secure online account and registering at dmv.ca.gov.

