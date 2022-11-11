Dogs Left Behind by Woman Who Died in Collection Box Need Homes

Dogs left behind by a woman who died in October after climbing into a collection box in Newhall are up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

The two senior dogs, Banjo and Ripley, that have been left behind need to be fostered or adopted said April Enriquez.

“There is no room for them to stay in local shelters, so we are hoping to spread the word quickly so that these dogs can get fostered or adopted together,” Enriquez said.

Local force-free dog trainer, Alec Torres ABC-CDT of The Mannered Mutt, is offering free private sessions to help the dogs’ new foster parent or adopter to learn the best practices for caring for these senior dogs. She is also willing to cover the cost of any initial vet bills as needed.

To view the Ripley’s profile click here.

To view Banjo’s profile click here.

To foster or adopt Ripley and Banjo together, please email Alec Torres of The Mannered Mutt at themanneredmutt@gmail.com or Castaic Animal Care Center at castaic@animalcare.lacounty.gov.

