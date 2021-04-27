header image

April 27
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
Domestic Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
Michelle Dorsey and sons
Michelle Dorsey stands with her three sons, from left, Logan, Cameron and Carson. Courtesy photo.

 

Michelle Dorsey was planning to file for a restraining order against her estranged husband before he allegedly stabbed her to death earlier this month in the Saugus home she shared with her three sons, according to investigators and family members.

“I believe she was pushing forward on (the restraining order), but had to wait until next week due to COVID regulations and (the courts) being backed up,” said Danielle Quemuel, a lifelong friend of the family and their spokeswoman. “No one really knows why it wasn’t pushed through.”

Dorsey had previously filed for a temporary restraining order against James “Matthew” Dorsey, who’s accused of committing her murder, which she requested when she sought legal separation from her spouse almost two years ago, according to court records.

Michelle Dorsey reportedly filed for the temporary restraining order in 2019. However, paperwork for a new order had been filled out but not yet submitted the courts, according to investigators.

Investigators are looking into any potential role the couple’s past, including any domestic violence allegations, might have played in Michelle Dorsey’s murder. So far, they’ve refused to comment on any past investigations into such allegations, or the most recent status of the couple’s court proceedings.

While investigators try to prove the allegations against James Dorsey, 41, a local domestic violence advocate noted the system put in place to address domestic violence — which is meant to protect victims from abusers — was overburdened before the COVID-19 pandemic created an enormous backlog of court cases.

“Ultimately, before, you could just walk into court if you felt that you were in danger, and you came early in the morning, you would be able to file for a restraining order that same day,” said Krysta Warfield, program director of the domestic violence program at the SCV Child & Family Center. “That’s not typically happening now.”

A host of reasons can contribute to the lack of a restraining order being put in place, Warfield said, from lack of evidence to not knowing how to fill out the paperwork to there being an absence of police reports.

However, even when the orders are filed and granted, there’s no guarantee of safety for the victim, she notes.

“Ultimately, like people say, this is just a piece of paper,” said Warfield. “There are a majority of people (70%) who file for restraining orders that stand by the restrictions and guidelines of the orders, and say that they have found it to be successful.”

Warfield said other tools can be successful in impeding domestic violence, in addition to or instead of a restraining order, such as using a confidential shelter that exercises discretion for you and your family; or coming up with code words that can be used either audibly or over text; asking a third party to come stay with you; or simply realizing that domestic violence strikes without prejudice.

Warfield, citing the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States, and intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime.

“It’s very important you know there’s a lot of stigmas that go in with domestic violence, such as ‘it doesn’t happen here,’ ‘it only happens to a certain kind of people,’ ‘if you’re not safe, file a restraining order,’ ‘if you’re being abused, just leave,’” said Warfield, who later added, “This is a prime example that domestic violence happens to all — it is not prejudiced.”

Those seeking help or searching for resources can visit the https://www.childfamilycenter.org/.

Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
Former Mustang point guard and assistant coach Lisa Zamroz has been hired as the next TMU Women's Basketball head coach.
CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
The CIF Southern Section and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced Tuesday a five-year partnership for Wilson to be the Official Championship Ball in the CIF-SS sports of football, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
Bring the whole family together and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s bike trail system on the 2021 Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
SCV Water has moved its Board of Directors virtual public hearings on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance from April 26 to June 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 26 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,686 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
CDC: Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Unmask at Small Outdoor Gatherings
While life isn’t quite back to normal yet, the CDC says inoculated people can now unmask for small outdoor gatherings.
L.A. County Aligning with New CDC Mask Guidelines
Los Angeles County will be adjusting our Health Officer Order shortly to align with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when and where people need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
SCV School Districts Continue Meeting Homeless Students’ Needs
A year of economic instability has exacerbated numerous issues across the Santa Clarita Valley, especially for students identified as homeless.
SCV School Districts Continue Meeting Homeless Students’ Needs
Domestic Violence in the Time of COVID-19
Michelle Dorsey was planning to file for a restraining order against her estranged husband before he allegedly stabbed her to death earlier this month in the Saugus home she shared with her three sons, according to investigators and family members.
Homeland Security Extends REAL ID Enforcement to May 2023
SACRAMENTO – The DMV continues to offer REAL IDs to Californians as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extends the enforcement date from October 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023.
Alleged Agua Dulce Squatters Detained
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a number of people at an Agua Dulce home being investigated for alleged squatters on the premises Tuesday.
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Teen, Local Business Team Up for Free Self-Defense Workshop
West Ranch High School senior Jasmine Johnson has teamed up with Jiyu Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Fitness in Castaic to host a free, 90-minute self-defense seminar Saturday for anyone interested.
Judge Denies Bid to Delay Order to House LA Homeless
A California federal judge denied a bid by the city and county of Los Angeles to delay an order to house tens of thousands of homeless people by October, but granted a two-month extension of his order to place $1 billion in escrow for housing construction.
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
California will send one fewer person to the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday in a statement including U.S. population statistics from the 2020 U.S. Census.
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
College of the Canyons is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester, Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer, told The Signal on Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed four new deaths and 288 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,674 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Desert Shield/Storm Veterans to be Recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Committee’s annual Memorial Day tribute ceremony is returning to its in-person format this year at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
SCV Water will host a free virtual gardening class and Q&A on Saturday, May 1 to help the community learn about irrigation system design and operation basics for a sustainable landscape.
8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 26 to May 2, 2021.
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
The National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards, known as the CAREER awards, recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers.
SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it is seeking qualified candidates for three openings on its Stakeholder Advisory Committee.
