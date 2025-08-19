Dominguez Signs with TMU Men’s Soccer

Jaime Dominguez , a center back from Prairie State College, has signed to play soccer at The Master’s University.

Dominguez, originally from Utrera, Spain, played for two years at Prairie State College (IL), and won a NJCAA National Championship during his freshman season and was second team All-Region as a sophomore.

TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard is excited to add Dominguez to his 2025 roster as the Mustangs look to make a run at the GSAC Championship.

“He’s a good one-on-one defender, communicates well with the goalie and commands the defense well. He’s a traditional center-back who is confident with the ball and can start our attack,” Rickard said. “He’s very much a leader with great communication and has really good touch.”

“I chose Master’s because it is a place that focuses on Christ, which is something that I value greatly,” Dominguez said. “It’s a really beautiful college and place with lots of friendly and nice people.”

