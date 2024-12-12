Don Kimball Named Co-Chair of SCVEDC Board of Directors



The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced the appointment of Don Kimball as Co-Chair of its Board of Directors, succeeding John Shaffery, Managing Partner of Poole Shaffery, who has held the position since January 2023.

Kimball brings extensive leadership experience and a deep commitment to the Santa Clarita Valley to his new role. As Executive Vice President, Valencia Operations for FivePoint, he oversees the entitlement, operational, financial and administrative activities of Valencia by FivePoint. His innovative leadership has helped Valencia become one of the first communities of its size in the nation to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, setting a benchmark for sustainable urban development.

“I deeply value the collaborative spirit that John Shaffery has brought to the SCVEDC these many years and am excited to welcome Don Kimball as our new Co-Chair,” said Calvin Hedman, Co-Chair of the SCVEDC and Managing Partner at Hedman Partners, LLP. “Don brings a wealth of knowledge to our organization will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to drive meaningful economic progress in the SCV.”

Kimball’s career spans more than 35 years, including key leadership positions in the development of the award-winning Valencia community. He earned his MBA from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from California State University at Northridge.

Beyond his professional achievements, Kimball has a distinguished history of community service, dedicating three decades to supporting various nonprofit boards and civic organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Don’s passion for the Santa Clarita Valley community make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Ondré Seltzer, President and CEO of SCVEDC. “As we continue our mission to enhance economic growth and attract new businesses, Don’s expertise in sustainable development and community collaboration will help SCVEDC build upon its strong foundation and drive continued growth for the region.”

As one of the founding members of the SCVEDC, Shaffery’s dedication and contributions over the past 15 years have been instrumental in the growth and success of the organization as well as the Santa Clarita Valley’s business community. Jason Beaman, Partner at Poole Shaffery, will be taking over as the firm’s representative on the SCVEDC Board, with Shaffery focusing on managing his firm’s expanding business.

“John has been an outstanding leader and advocate for economic development in our community,” said Kimball. “We are incredibly grateful for his contributions and look forward to continuing to work with Poole Shaffery and Jason as a valued member of our Board.”

The SCVEDC Board of Directors comprises leaders from the public and private sectors committed to fostering economic vitality in the Santa Clarita Valley. To learn more, visit www.scvedc.org.

