header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 12
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Don Kimball Named Co-Chair of SCVEDC Board of Directors
| Thursday, Dec 12, 2024

henry-mayo-board-Don-Kimball
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced the appointment of Don Kimball as Co-Chair of its Board of Directors, succeeding John Shaffery, Managing Partner of Poole Shaffery, who has held the position since January 2023.

Kimball brings extensive leadership experience and a deep commitment to the Santa Clarita Valley to his new role. As Executive Vice President, Valencia Operations for FivePoint, he oversees the entitlement, operational, financial and administrative activities of Valencia by FivePoint. His innovative leadership has helped Valencia become one of the first communities of its size in the nation to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, setting a benchmark for sustainable urban development.

“I deeply value the collaborative spirit that John Shaffery has brought to the SCVEDC these many years and am excited to welcome Don Kimball as our new Co-Chair,” said Calvin Hedman, Co-Chair of the SCVEDC and Managing Partner at Hedman Partners, LLP. “Don brings a wealth of knowledge to our organization will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to drive meaningful economic progress in the SCV.”

Kimball’s career spans more than 35 years, including key leadership positions in the development of the award-winning Valencia community. He earned his MBA from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from California State University at Northridge.

Beyond his professional achievements, Kimball has a distinguished history of community service, dedicating three decades to supporting various nonprofit boards and civic organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Don’s passion for the Santa Clarita Valley community make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Ondré Seltzer, President and CEO of SCVEDC. “As we continue our mission to enhance economic growth and attract new businesses, Don’s expertise in sustainable development and community collaboration will help SCVEDC build upon its strong foundation and drive continued growth for the region.”

As one of the founding members of the SCVEDC, Shaffery’s dedication and contributions over the past 15 years have been instrumental in the growth and success of the organization as well as the Santa Clarita Valley’s business community. Jason Beaman, Partner at Poole Shaffery, will be taking over as the firm’s representative on the SCVEDC Board, with Shaffery focusing on managing his firm’s expanding business.

“John has been an outstanding leader and advocate for economic development in our community,” said Kimball. “We are incredibly grateful for his contributions and look forward to continuing to work with Poole Shaffery and Jason as a valued member of our Board.”

The SCVEDC Board of Directors comprises leaders from the public and private sectors committed to fostering economic vitality in the Santa Clarita Valley. To learn more, visit www.scvedc.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
12-12-2024 Don Kimball Named Co-Chair of SCVEDC Board of Directors
12-12-2024 Dec. 14: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Ugly Sweater Holiday Market
12-11-2024 Jan. 15: Chamber Hosts first After Hours Mixer of 2025 at MB2 Entertainment
12-10-2024 Princess Cruises has Record-Breaking Black Friday through Cyber Monday Bookings
12-10-2024 Dec. 18: SBDC Webinar on Starting Your Home Based Business
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Castaic District Announces Retirement of Board President Janene Maxon
The Castaic Union School District has announced the retirement of Board of Trustees President Janene Maxon, a dedicated educator and leader who has been a cornerstone of the district since 1988.
Castaic District Announces Retirement of Board President Janene Maxon
Don Kimball Named Co-Chair of SCVEDC Board of Directors
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced the appointment of Don Kimball as Co-Chair of its Board of Directors, succeeding John Shaffery, Managing Partner of Poole Shaffery, who has held the position since January 2023.
Don Kimball Named Co-Chair of SCVEDC Board of Directors
Suspected H5 Bird Flu in L.A. County Cats That Drank Recalled Milk
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating two possible cases of H5 bird flu in cats that consumed recalled raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC.
Suspected H5 Bird Flu in L.A. County Cats That Drank Recalled Milk
Dec. 21: JR’s Comedy Club Presents Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman, Randy Lubas
JR’s Comedy Club will present a trio of comedians, Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman and Randy Lubas, on Saturday, Dec. 21 on the Main Stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons.
Dec. 21: JR’s Comedy Club Presents Don McMillan, Fritz Coleman, Randy Lubas
Dec. 14: Calling All Junior Rangers ‘Rocks Rock!’ Program
The Antelope Valley Indian Museum Junior Ranger Program will host a "Rocks Rock!" program, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 15701 East Ave. M, Lancaster, California.
Dec. 14: Calling All Junior Rangers ‘Rocks Rock!’ Program
Dec. 12-15: Santa Clarita International Film Festival in Old Town Newhall
The Santa Clarita International Film Festival is scheduled to open tonight in Old Town Newhall for its fourth annual event Dec. 12-15.
Dec. 12-15: Santa Clarita International Film Festival in Old Town Newhall
Valladares Joint Authors ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced that she introduced legislation alongside Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) and Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) to exempt tips from state income tax.
Valladares Joint Authors ‘No Tax on Tips’ Bill
Dec. 26-Jan. 11: Santa Clarita Holiday Tree Recycling
The holiday season is rushing by, and all too soon your festive natural tree will need to be recycled. In Santa Clarita this can be accomplished via curbside pickup or recycling center drop off from Dec. 26 through Jan. 11, 2005.
Dec. 26-Jan. 11: Santa Clarita Holiday Tree Recycling
Dec. 14: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Ugly Sweater Holiday Market
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Pop Up Market presents the Ugly Sweater Holiday Market, Saturday and Sunday Dec. 14-15 at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 14: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Ugly Sweater Holiday Market
Canyons Scores 78-50 Victory Over College of the Desert
College of the Canyons women's basketball snapped a five-game losing streak in a 78-50 win over College of the Desert on Tuesday, Dec. 10 behind a 22-point and 16-rebound performance from freshman Alissa Saridin.
Canyons Scores 78-50 Victory Over College of the Desert
Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)
1891 - Actor Buck Jones, a Placerita and Vasquez "regular," born in Indiana [story]
Buck Jones
Jan. 15: Chamber Hosts first After Hours Mixer of 2025 at MB2 Entertainment
Start the new year strong by joining fellow business owners and community leaders at the first Business After Hours Mixer of 2025.
Jan. 15: Chamber Hosts first After Hours Mixer of 2025 at MB2 Entertainment
State Senators Introduce Bill to End Taxes on Tips for Service Workers
On the first day of the new legislative session, Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa), joined by Senators Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) as joint authors, introduced Senate Bill 17 to exempt tips from state income taxes, delivering much-needed financial relief to workers in California’s service and hospitality industries.
State Senators Introduce Bill to End Taxes on Tips for Service Workers
Dec. 15: West Ranch Studio A Jazz Band Performing Holiday Show at Valencia Town Center
The West Ranch High School Studio A Jazz Band will be giving local shoppers the gift of music this Sunday as they perform some all-time favorite holiday songs.
Dec. 15: West Ranch Studio A Jazz Band Performing Holiday Show at Valencia Town Center
CDPH Urges Consumers Not to Eat Yu Shang Food, Inc. Meat, Poultry Products
The California Department of Public Health is warning people not to eat, serve or sell Yu Shang Food, Inc. ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.
CDPH Urges Consumers Not to Eat Yu Shang Food, Inc. Meat, Poultry Products
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Identity Theft Case
Investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an identity theft case.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Assistance in Identifying Suspect in Identity Theft Case
SCV Water Among First in State to Receive A.C.E. Designation from ACWA
The Association of California Water Agencies bestowed its ACWA Certificate of Excellence upon SCV Water at the organization’s annual conference on Dec. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, California.
SCV Water Among First in State to Receive A.C.E. Designation from ACWA
Gold’s Gym SoCal Launches Annual Holiday Donation Drive
This holiday season, Gold’s Gym SoCal continues its annual tradition of spreading joy and support to those in need.
Gold’s Gym SoCal Launches Annual Holiday Donation Drive
Mental Health Post-Election: CSUN Social Work Chair Says Society Needs Healing
California State University, Northridge’s Wendy Ashley, chair of the Department of Social Work, encourages those experiencing elevated stress levels and anxiety to prioritize their own wellbeing. 
Mental Health Post-Election: CSUN Social Work Chair Says Society Needs Healing
Today in SCV History (Dec. 11)
1922 - Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story]
Jenks Harris
Areas of Old Orchard Park Closed During Construction
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that areas of Old Orchard Park, 25023 Ave Rotella, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, will be closed during construction upgrade to the park.
Areas of Old Orchard Park Closed During Construction
Princess Cruises has Record-Breaking Black Friday through Cyber Monday Bookings
Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced record-breaking bookings over the four-day period covering Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Princess Cruises has Record-Breaking Black Friday through Cyber Monday Bookings
Alternative Fueling Station Finder in Santa Clarita
As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information.
Alternative Fueling Station Finder in Santa Clarita
Dec. 13: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall
As holiday celebrations continue into December, the American Red Cross encourages donors to keep the blood supply top of mind by giving blood or platelets in December.
Dec. 13: Blood Drive at Santa Clarita City Hall
SCVNews.com