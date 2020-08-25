Don McCoy Named New Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor Park President

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, announced Tuesday that Don McCoy has been named Park President of Santa Clarita-based theme parks Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor-LA, and Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix.

McCoy succeeds Neal Thurman who has left the company to pursue other opportunities. McCoy is a 35-year Six Flags veteran who most recently served as Park President of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and Hurricane Harbor Concord in Northern California. He also previously served as Park President of the Great Escape Resort property in Lake George, New York.

“Don is an outstanding leader with vast knowledge of theme park operations. He has a proven track record and a dynamic, collaborative management style that brings out the very best in people,” said Six Flags SVP of Park Operations Bonnie Sherman Weber. “We feel very fortunate to have Don leading one of our largest properties. He understands the California market, and we look forward to unprecedented growth under his strategic leadership.”

McCoy began his theme park career in 1983 as part of the park service team at Wet n Wild Orlando before moving in 1992 to Wet n Wild in Texas, now Six Flags Hurricane Harbor. He quickly rose through the ranks while earning his BA in Finance from the University of Central Florida. “I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity. Six Flags Magic Mountain is recognized throughout the world for its signature brand of innovative, record-breaking thrills and I am honored to join this incredible team,” said McCoy. “Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is a rising star in our portfolio, and I am equally honored to work alongside our team there as we continue to offer guests the best waterpark experience in the region.”

Prior to his first Park President role at the Great Escape, McCoy served in a number of leadership positions throughout the company including at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor-Arlington, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags Over Georgia, and Six Flags White Water.

About Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including 19 world-class roller coasters like West Coast Racers, Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle, and X2. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.