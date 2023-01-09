Donate Blood for Chance to Win Super Bowl LVII Trip

This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.

The start of the new year marks National Blood Donor Month – a time to celebrate those who generously roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care. As the busy holiday season winds down and the threat of severe winter weather and seasonal illness cases continue to rise, January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments.

Step off the sidelines and resolve to donate blood or platelets. To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org , download the Red Cross Blood Donor App , or call 1-800-RED CROSS. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Jan. 1-31, 2023, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona*, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

To lead the offense against a potential winter blood shortage, Manning invites the public to join him in helping save lives.

“If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us. A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”

*Terms apply. For more information visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/super_bowl.html.

Upcoming Los Angeles blood donation opportunities Jan. 9-31:

Santa Clarita

1/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

1/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

1/14/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

1/16/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

1/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

1/20/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St.

1/25/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

1/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Agoura Hills

1/17/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Hampton Inn, 30255 Agoura Rd.

1/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Agoura Bible Fellowship, 5564 Foothill Dr.

1/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Agoura Hills City Hall, 30001 Ladyface Court

Alhambra

1/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Alhambra Masonic Lodge, 9 W Woodward

1/24/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Alhambra Masonic Lodge, 9 W Woodward

Arcadia

1/9/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr.

1/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr.

1/30/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr.

Baldwin Park

1/18/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Baldwin Park Arts, 14403 East Pacific Blvd.

Burbank

1/9/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

1/10/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/11/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/12/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., AMC City Walk, 125 E Palm Ave.

1/13/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/14/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/15/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/16/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/17/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/18/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

1/20/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/21/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., AMC City Walk, 125 E Palm Ave.

1/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/24/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

1/24/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/25/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/26/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., AMC City Walk, 125 E Palm Ave.

1/27/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/31/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/31/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Burbank Adult School, 3811 Allan Ave.

City of Industry

1/10/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Frito Lay, 14600 Proctor Ave.

Claremont

1/9/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd.

1/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd.

1/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd.

1/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Claremont Graduate University Stauffer Hall, 925 N Dartmouth Ave.

1/29/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., North Hills Church of Seventh-day Adventists, 1717 N Mountain Ave.

Covina

1/18/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Emanate Health Inter-Community Hospital, 210 W. San Bernardino Rd.

1/24/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Trade Tech Academy, 231 E Stephanie Dr.

1/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Covina United Methodist Church, 437 W San Bernardino Rd.

Culver City

1/9/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/10/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/11/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/13/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/14/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/15/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/16/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/17/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/18/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/19/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Evolution Fitness, 6826 S. Centinela Ave.

1/20/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/24/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/25/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., BPOE Lodge #1917, 11160 Washington Pl.

1/27/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/31/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

El Monte

1/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Post 261, 4542 Peck Rd.

1/18/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., L A County Fire Fighters 1014, 3460 Fletcher Ave.

1/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dorris Dann Kids Campus, 4316 Peck Rd.

1/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, 3350 Aerojet Ave.

Glendale

1/10/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Gild, 505 N Brand Blvd.

1/14/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E Maple St.

1/15/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 400 S Louise St.

1/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E Maple St.

1/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glendale Masonic Lodge, 244 N Maryland Ave.

1/24/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E Maple St.

1/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E Maple St.

Glendora

1/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 555 East Mountain View Ave.

1/17/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Glendora United Methodist Church, 201 E Bennett Ave.

1/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Glendora Public Library, 140 South Glendora Ave.

Granada Hills

1/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Odyssey Restaurant, 15600 Odyssey Dr.

Hacienda Heights

1/10/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 16750 Colima Rd.

1/20/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Los Altos High School, 15325 Los Robles Ave.

Hollywood

1/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department, 6501 Fountain Ave.

La Canada

1/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Crescenta-Canada Family YMCA, 1930 Foothills Blvd.

La Mirada

1/9/2023: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., UFC Gym, 14920 La Mirada Blvd.

La Verne

1/25/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., La Verne Heights Elementary, 1550 Baseline Rd.

1/26/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2645 Amherst St.

Lancaster

1/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cedar Center for the Arts, 44851 Cedar Ave.

1/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Antelope Valley College Student Lounge, 3041 W Avenue K

Los Angeles

1/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Ave.

1/10/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Triple H Building, 500 Landfair Ave.

1/10/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 S. Vermont Ave.

1/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kurve on Wilshire, 2801 Sunset Pl.

1/13/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Silver Lake JCC, 1110 Bates Ave.

1/15/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish, 2060 North Vermont Ave.

1/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., IHOP, 12115 Ohio Ave.

1/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Ave.

1/18/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wilshire Courtyard, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 365

1/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 S. Vermont Ave.

1/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd.

1/23/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Ave.

1/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., California State University Los Angeles Lot 4, 5151 State University Dr.

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., AVA Toluca Hills, 3700 Barham Blvd.

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Los Angeles County USC Medical Center, 1200 N. State St.

1/31/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Collins & Katz Family YMCA, 1466 Westgate Ave.

1/31/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Evans Community Adult School, 717 North Figueroa St.

1/31/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department, 3353 San Fernando Rd.

Monrovia

1/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sierra Subaru of Monrovia, 735 E Central Ave.

1/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hope Unlimited Church, 1900 Walker Ave.

North Hollywood

1/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kaiser Permanente North Hollywood Regional Lab, 11668 Sherman Way

1/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wesley School, 4832 Tujunga Ave.

Northridge

1/16/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills, 10400 Zelzah Ave.

1/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Moran Center, 18400 Kinzie St.

1/30/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills, 10400 Zelzah Ave.

Pacific Palisades

1/26/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Palisades Charter High School, 15777 Bowdoin Ave.

Palmdale

1/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P

1/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P

1/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 719 West Avenue M (Columbia Way)

1/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P

1/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P

1/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P

1/24/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P

1/26/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Knight High School, 37423 70th St. East

1/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P

1/30/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Nadia Cakes, 39604 10th Street West

1/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Avenue P

Panorama City

1/18/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., LAPD Valley Traffic Division, 7870 Nollan Pl.

Pasadena

1/9/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/10/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., California Institute of Technology – San Pasqual Walk, 1200 E California Blvd.

1/10/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/11/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., California Institute of Technology – San Pasqual Walk, 1200 E California Blvd.

1/11/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/12/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/13/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/14/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St, Suite 103

1/15/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/16/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/17/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/18/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/19/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/20/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/23/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/24/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/25/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Pasadena Police Department, 207 N Garfield Ave.

1/26/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/27/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/30/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

1/31/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E Walnut St., Suite 103

Pomona

1/9/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/10/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/11/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/12/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/13/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/14/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/15/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/16/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/17/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/18/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/19/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/20/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, 1798 N Garey Ave.

1/20/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir1/23/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/24/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/25/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/26/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/27/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/30/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

1/31/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cal Poly Pomona Library, 3801 W. Temple Ave.

1/31/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir

Reseda

1/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Valley Family YMCA, 18810 Vanowen St.

Rosemead

1/11/2023: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 1827 Walnut Grove

1/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 1827 Walnut Grove

Rowland Heights

1/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Rowland High School, 2000 S Otterbein Ave.

San Dimas

1/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., San Dimas Masonic Center, 220 N Monte Vista Ave.

1/19/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., San Dimas Community Hospital, 1350 W Covina Blvd.

San Fernando

1/19/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Galpin Honda, 11151 Laurel Canyon Blvd.

San Gabriel

1/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., San Gabriel Valley Medical Center, 438 W Las Tunas Dr.

Santa Monica

1/9/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

1/15/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St. Monica Catholic Church, 725 California Ave.

1/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

1/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

1/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

1/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

1/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Providence St. John’s Health Center, 2121 Santa Monica Blvd.

1/27/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sunset Masonic Lodge 369, 1720 Ocean Park Blvd.

1/30/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

Sherman Oaks

1/9/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sherman Oaks Hospital, 4929 Van Nuys Blvd.

1/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Westfield, 14006 Riverside Dr.

South Pasadena

1/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., South Pasadena Masonic Lodge 290, 1126 Fair Oaks Ave.

Temple City

1/15/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temple Seventh-day Adventist Church, 9664 Broadway

Valencia

1/10/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd, Suite 3130 on the Plaza Level

1/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Valencia Library, 23743 Valencia Blvd.

1/17/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Valencia Summit Clubhouse, 24600 W. Del Monte Dr.

Valley Glen

1/19/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Los Angeles Valley College, 5800 Fulton Ave.

Valley Village

1/29/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Adat Ari El Synagogue, 12020 Burbank Blvd.

Van Nuys

1/11/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Valley Presbyterian Hospital, 15107 Vanowen St.

1/15/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Church on the Way, 14424 Sherman Way

Venice

1/11/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Goodr, 1348 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Walnut

1/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mt San Antonio College, 1100 N. Grand Ave.

1/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mt San Antonio College, 1100 N. Grand Ave.

West Covina

1/9/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Ave.

1/21/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Ave.

West Hills

1/29/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shomrei Torah Synagogue, 7353 Valley Circle

Whittier

1/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave.

1/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 6725 Friends Ave.

1/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave.

1/23/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Whittier Adult School, 9401 S Painter Ave

1/30/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave.

Woodland Hills

1/9/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/10/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., eaves by Avalon, 22122 Victory Blvd.

1/11/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/12/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/13/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/14/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/15/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/16/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/17/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/18/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/19/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/20/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/23/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/24/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/25/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/26/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/27/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/30/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

1/31/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

Bellflower

1/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kiwanis Bellflower, 9302 Laurel St.

1/18/2023: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 14722 S Clark Ave.

Cerritos

1/10/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cerritos Library, 18025 Bloomfield Ave.

1/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Los Cerritos Center, 108 Los Cerritos Center

Commerce

1/16/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Commerce Chapter, 2227 South Atlantic Blvd.

Downey

1/13/2023: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m., Ministerios Llamada Final, 12145 Woodruff Ave.

1/19/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10511 Paramount Blvd.

1/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, 7601 E Imperial Hwy

El Segundo

1/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St.

1/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Cold Stone Creamery, 130 E Grand Ave.

1/21/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St.

1/25/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., El Segundo Masonic Lodge, 520 Main St.

1/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pacific Corporate Towers, 100 N.Pacific Coast Hwy.

Hawthorne

1/12/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hawthorne Police Department, 12501 S Hawthorne Blvd.

1/18/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Common Space Brewery, 3411 W El Segundo

Hermosa Beach

1/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hermosa Beach City Hall, 1315 Valley Dr.

1/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club, 2515 Valley Dr.

Inglewood

1/29/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St John Chrysostom, 546 E Florence Ave.

Lakewood

1/10/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lakewood First United Methodist Church, 4300 Bellflower Blvd.

1/10/2023: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Lakewood US Army Recruiting Center, 4125 Woodruff Ave.

1/16/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Lakewood Center Mall, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Suite 127

1/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Vicino, 12350 Del Amo Blvd.

1/27/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Lakewood Family YMCA, 5835 Carson St.

1/31/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Department of Children & Family Services, 4060 Watson Plaza Drive

Long Beach

1/9/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/10/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/11/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/12/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/13/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., ICONIX Belmont Shore, 4101 E Olympic Plaza

1/13/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/14/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/15/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/16/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., El Dorado Park West, 2800 N. Studebaker Rd.

1/17/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/18/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/19/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/20/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, 7201 E Ocean Blvd.

1/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th. St.

1/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Cyprian Catholic Church, 4714 Clark Ave.

1/23/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Councilmember Al Austin II Blood Drive at Expo Arts Center, 4321 Atlantic Ave.

1/23/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/24/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/25/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/26/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/27/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/30/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

1/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., CSULB Housing & Residential Life, 1250 Bellflower Blvd.

1/31/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Long Beach Blood Donation Center, 3150 E 29th St.

Los Angeles

1/10/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., One California Plaza, 300 S. Grand Ave.

1/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., THE BLOC, 700 South Flower St.

1/14/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Iglesia Universal, 703 S Broadway

1/19/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, 637 Lucas Ave.

1/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA, 8015 S Sepulveda

1/24/2023: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division, 12312 Culver Blvd.

1/24/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division, 12312 Culver Blvd.

1/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., AON Center, 707 Wilshire Blvd.

1/27/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Animo Oscar DeLaHoya Charter, 1114 S Lorena St.

1/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Westside Vineyard Church, 3838 S Centinela Ave.

1/31/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., FourFortyFour South Flower, 444 South Flower Street, Suite 2520

Lynwood

1/12/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Lynwood Community Center, 11301 Bullis Rd.

Manhattan Beach

1/15/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S Peck Ave.

Montebello

1/9/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Self Esteem / All Access Apparel, Inc., 1515 Gage Rd.

1/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Montebello Police Department, 1600 W. Beverly Blvd.

1/12/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Camino Federal Credit Union, 520 N Taylor Ave.

Norwalk

1/10/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 12700 Norwalk Blvd

1/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cerritos College Student Center, 11110 E. Alondra Blvd.

1/31/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cerritos College Student Center, 11110 E. Alondra Blvd.

Pico Rivera

1/26/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Pico Park Community Center, 9528 Beverly Blvd.

Rancho Palos Verdes

1/19/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Los Verdes Golf Course, 700 W Los Verdes Dr.

Redondo Beach

1/9/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., South Bay Galleria, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd.

1/9/2023: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Los Angeles Dodgers Training Academy, 2607 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

1/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 214 Ave. I

Torrance

1/9/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/10/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/11/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/12/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/13/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/14/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/15/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/15/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Baycities Community Church, 4915 Emerald St.

1/16/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/17/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/18/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/19/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/20/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/21/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/23/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/24/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/25/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 2900 Carson St.

1/26/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/27/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/30/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/31/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Torrance Blood Donation Center, 2814 Sepulveda Blvd.

How to donate blood

RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767 ) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. Amplify your impact − volunteer! Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience. Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday . About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/LA or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossLA

