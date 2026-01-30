Donations Sought for Families of SC Lady Flyers Accident Victims

The Santa Clarita Flyers organization has announced on its Facebook page that donations are being accepted to assist the families and players affected by the Thursday, Jan. 29 accident in Colorado where the father of a team member was killed when a Colorado Department of Transportation snowplow lost control and crashed into the team’s van.

Three adults and four children were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries, according to a report from the Colorado State Patrol.

The message posted from SC Flyers:

“We are devastated for the loss that our hockey family has experienced today. Our Lady Flyers have felt the love tonight, and would love to thank every single one of you that has reached out asking how you can help. The club has helped our Lady Flyer families put together a donation site to help with all of the upcoming expenses that the families will be facing. Our hockey community is amazing and we thank you ahead of time for being willing to give what you can. We know that every little bit helps at this moment.”

The link to the givebutter donation page is https://givebutter.com/QQNVqG.

