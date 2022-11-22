Donations Sought for MHF Holiday Season 2022 Baskets

It’s that time of year again and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is getting ready to celebrate. Since COVID-19 we have all had a few difficult years, especially MHF families.
The MHF is hoping to bring some much-needed joy into their lives this season.
The 2022 Holiday Basket Program provides hope, help and healing to young cancer patients and their families.
This year the MHF is hoping to distribute nearly 225 baskets that include toys, treats and $25 grocery gift cards. Each family will get two grocery gift cards.
Suggestions for items needed:
Oreo cookies, 14-16 oz. package, any variety.
Hot chocolate mix, 6 or 10 pack boxes.
Pretzels, 12-16 oz. bag.
Fiddle Faddle or Crunch ‘n Munch popcorn, 6 oz. box, any variety.
Hershey’s Chocolate Nuggets, any variety.
Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers, 6 or 7 oz. packages, any variety.
Nestle’s Raisinets, 3.5 oz. box.
Fruit snacks, snack size packs.
Peanut butter or cheese snack crackers 1 ½ or 2 oz. packages.
$25 grocery gift cards.
New, unwrapped toys, infants to teens.
All donations can be delivered to the MHF office, 26027 Huntington Lane Unit F, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Hours are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Deadline for donations is Monday, Dec. 5.
If you have any questions or need items picked up call Lety Garcia at (661) 250-4100 or email letyg@mhf.org.
In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is giving thanks for several community grants that are enabling local foster youth to prepare, train and obtain their drivers license through its brand-new Ready Set Drive! program.
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk, or jog in the 14th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.
It may not have been the top prize the team was hoping for, but The Master's University had their best showing ever at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cross Country National Championships held in Tallahassee, Fla.
A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced today to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million.
In a letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs Caltrans to request FEMA assistance for road repairs to the Interstate 5 freeway.
The California Highway Patrol is continuing its efforts to ensure infants and children are safe while traveling California’s roadways with the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training VI” (CARSEAT) campaign funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 155 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 20 additional deaths and 4,862 new cases countywide.
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard presented RAGNARÖK, the 10th Annual Valencia Marching Band Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The event included a "Salute to Our Veterans" ceremony.
