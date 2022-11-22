header image

1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Donations Sought for MHF Holiday Season 2022 Baskets
| Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
mhf xmascrop

It’s that time of year again and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is getting ready to celebrate. Since COVID-19 we have all had a few difficult years, especially MHF families.

The MHF is hoping to bring some much-needed joy into their lives this season.

The 2022 Holiday Basket Program provides hope, help and healing to young cancer patients and their families.
This year the MHF is hoping to distribute nearly 225 baskets that include toys, treats and $25 grocery gift cards. Each family will get two grocery gift cards.

Suggestions for items needed:

Oreo cookies, 14-16 oz. package, any variety.

Hot chocolate mix, 6 or 10 pack boxes.

Pretzels, 12-16 oz. bag.

Fiddle Faddle or Crunch ‘n Munch popcorn, 6 oz. box, any variety.

Hershey’s Chocolate Nuggets, any variety.

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers, 6 or 7 oz. packages, any variety.

Nestle’s Raisinets, 3.5 oz. box.

Fruit snacks, snack size packs.

Peanut butter or cheese snack crackers 1 ½ or 2 oz. packages.

$25 grocery gift cards.

New, unwrapped toys, infants to teens.

All donations can be delivered to the MHF office, 26027 Huntington Lane Unit F, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Hours are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Deadline for donations is Monday, Dec. 5.

If you have any questions or need items picked up call Lety Garcia at (661) 250-4100 or email letyg@mhf.org.

For more information visit MHF.org.
mhf xmas
