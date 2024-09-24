header image

September 24
1997 - Redevelopment of Old Town Newhall begins with groundbreaking of Railroad Avenue improvements [story]
Donors Needed for Upcoming SCV Blood Drives
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024

Blood DrivesThe American Red Cross continues to amplify the ongoing critical need for blood and platelets to keep the blood supply stable as fall begins. Donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, those giving platelets and those who have never given before, are needed now.

Only three out of 100 Americans donate blood. With the blood supply still at critical levels, every single donation is key to making sure all patients relying on lifesaving transfusions, including car accident victims and those living with sickle cell disease, get the care they need.

Fall into donating blood or platelets. Make an appointment to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor AppIn thanks, those who come to give by Sept. 30 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Fall for details.

Those who come to give Oct. 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat.

Upcoming SCV blood donation opportunities Sept. 23-Oct. 15:

Canyon Country
10/15/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elks Lodge #2379, 17766 Sierra Hwy
Castaic
10/11/2024: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Castaic Middle School, 28900 Hillcrest Pkwy
Santa Clarita
9/25/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks
9/27/2024: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd
9/28/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks
10/2/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks
10/4/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd
10/7/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pkwy
10/9/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks
10/10/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Dr.
10/11/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd
10/12/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

10/14/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd

Valencia

10/8/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd

10/9/2024: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd

  

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

 

About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.
 
 
SCVNews.com