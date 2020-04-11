Don’t Spike the Ball Early | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

In haste to get across the goal line, or where the field is not marked clearly, spiking the ball on the 5-yard line happens. Never to me nor my teammates.

It was instilled in us by coaches and family never to give up. I played baseball until I was 26 years old, then went to medical school. Each step was a move forward, going up the rungs of life’s ladder to succeed.

We are challenged by COVID-19 and know certain goals must be met to climb the ladder. Achieving social distancing is one, and establishing nationwide testing is next. To scientists, to the public and even to politicians, many are saying: Don’t let up. For those who say, “loosen the reins,” you are mistaken.

Spiking the ball too soon keeps you out of the end zone. You don’t score, and you have to regroup and do it again. The game plan can change, and the battle against you can be more formidable.

Our haste to cross the goal line on a field which is not clearly marked can easily lead to miscalculation.

Not spiking the ball on the 5-yard line will get us through life … with success.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.