DoorDash Waive Fees, Donates to World Central Kitchen

ESCAPE Theatre will present its 50th Production, "Annie" from Thursday, Jan. 30 thru Sunday, Feb. 2 at the College of the Canyons Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its 2025 Scholarship Program, designed to support talented high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley. Applications are open and will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 28.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Due to continuing wildfires raging across Los Angeles County DoorDash will continue to waive fees on orders in the county and donate $1 to World Central Kitchen for every order placed in the area, up to $1 million.
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 24 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 40,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed. There currently are three active fires in L.A. County. The Lida Fire near Acton is 100% contained.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the postponement of the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count for at least 30 days.
As part of SCVBandscast, Raised on TV will play at The Main in Newhall on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Registration is now open for the next session of Nest Healing Art Studio, to be held on Sunday, Feb. 2 at ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321. Session times in 2025 are scheduled for 1-2 p.m.
As it does every weekend throughout the year, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 8:30 am to 1 p.m.
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular board meeting Thursday, Jan. 16 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355.
The Master's University men's swim team led the way in the pool as both the men's and women's team competed in the Triple Distance Individual hosted by Concordia University Irvine at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine Saturday afternoon Jan. 11.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 19.
Kaleb Lowery became just the fourth player in The Master's University men's basketball history to eclipse the 2,000-point mark in the Mustangs' 80-67 win over the Ottawa University of Arizona Spirit Saturday, Jan. 11 in The MacArthur Center.
Nothing says summer like the smell of sunscreen, the sound of splashing in the pool and cooling off in the water with friends and family.
The Master's University women's basketball team returned to the winning column in convincing fashion, defeating Ottawa University of Arizona 72-58 at The MacArthur Center Saturday afternoon, Jan. 11.
1847
Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico
]
1937
Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured
]
1963
Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed
[story
]
In the aftermath of the devastating Southern California fires, countless families are left grappling with unimaginable loss, searching for hope in the ashes. To stand beside these families in their darkest hours, Child & Family Center has joined hands with Baby2Baby to host a donation drive.
The California Air Resources Board has announced that it was easing the requirements for portable generators to help meet the surge in demand from the Southern California wildfires.
Los Angeles Public Health has declared a Local Health Emergency and issued a Public Health Officer Order in response to the widespread impacts of the ongoing multiple critical fire events and windstorm conditions.
|
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a windblown dust advisory due to strong Santa Ana winds gusting to 30 to 60 mph on Saturday through Sunday evening. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout the area.
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 11 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
The Santa Clarita Water Agency has been alerted by the California Department of Water Resources that it will defer its current pipeline maintenance project near Castaic Lake until further notice. Residents can resume outdoor watering in the Santa Clarita Valley.
