DoorDash Waive Fees, Donates to World Central Kitchen

Due to continuing wildfires raging across Los Angeles county DoorDash will continue to waive fees on orders in the county and donate $1 to World Central Kitchen for every order placed in the area, up to $1 million.

Doordash will be waiving fees on all orders in Los Angeles country, from local restaurants, to groceries and essentials like baby food, pet supplies and toiletries.

World Central Kitchen has mobilized relief teams across Los Angeles County to provide hot meals to first responders and families impacted by the wildfires. Starting immediately, DoorDash will donate $1 to World Central Kitchen for every order placed in Los Angeles County, up to $1 million total. Every donation will go towards supporting World Central Kitchen and its efforts during unimaginable tragedies, like the wildfires.

Visit Doordash blog for more information.

