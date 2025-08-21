Douglas Furniture to Close After 50 Years in Newhall

Douglas Furniture, a familiar sight along the road at 23661 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA, 91321, is currently holding a $4,000,000 quitting business sale.

Owners of Douglas Furniture, Doug and Patricia Green, announced on social media that after 50 years in business, the family-owned furniture store is calling it quits. The couple announced their retirement on a Facebook post and said they will liquidate their inventory during a first-come, first-served “quitting business sale.”

Douglas Furniture opened its doors in Newhall in 1975. The store is one of the largest owned and operated family furniture stores in California.

Specializing in quality and service, the business grew into a worldwide operation after the debut the internet.

The Greens are proud the business became a family affair with their son and daughter helping the business to expand throughout the years.

The emphasis on beautiful, quality furniture, lighting and accessories gave the store a devoted following of Santa Clarita Valley customers and beyond.

No final closing date has been announced.

