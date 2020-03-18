[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 18
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
Dow Resets to Trump Inauguration Day
| Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
dow jones average
Graph: Yahoo! Finance, March 18, 2020.

 

The so-called “Trump Bump” is another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, as virtually any gains in the stock market since President Trump took office vanished Wednesday as markets slumped dramatically.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average — which stood at 19,827 points when the president took office on Jan. 20, 2017 — closed this afternoon at 19,903, points.

The damage began early. At opening bell, the Dow immediately fell more than 1,200 points, at one point falling more than 2,300 points, with circuit breakers temporarily halting trading. The Dow settled at about a 6.2% loss on the day.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq — the former of which dropped 9% in early afternoon trading, triggering its own “limit-down” halt — also took big losses, settling at 5% and 4% decreases, respectively.

President Trump has now presided over a historic loss in value in an extremely short period, though he continues to insist that the U.S. economy will come back stronger than ever once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

“I think there’s tremendous pent-up demand both in terms of the stock market and in terms of the economy,” the president said earlier this week.

Meanwhile, a second stimulus package is nearing completion, based on a version passed by the House last week.

Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, who has been working nonstop with the Senate to pass the package, reportedly told lawmakers unemployment could spike to a Depression-level 20% without a government bailout.

“In different times we’ll fix the deficit, this is not the time to worry about it,” Mnuchin said on Capitol Hill. “This is the time where hard-working Americans are impacted by government decisions, [and] that’s when the government has to step up.”

The stimulus package is said to include paid sick leave and medical leave for affected workers. The president has asked for $250 billion to be used as direct payments to American taxpayers.

A payroll tax holiday — something the president has pushed for strongly — seems to be on the back burner, Mnuchin has indicated, with immediate payments to workers more likely.

With the Senate poised to pass the House-approved package, there is already talk of a third stimulus package that could include the $50 billion sought by the airline industry and at least $250 billion in direct payments to American taxpayers.

News of the stimulus helped markets climb back up Tuesday, with the Dow Jones finishing 5% up for the day and the S&P and Nasdaq closing a point higher.

The markets, significantly down from a month ago, have had a rocky two weeks, sending volatility indexes flying and hitting several benchmarks along the way.

On March 11, the longest bull market in U.S. history ended, with massive sell-offs among investors.

After the president announced a national emergency on March 13, markets rallied and recorded the largest one-day percentage increase since October 2008.

The Dow also twice set a new record for the worst day since 1987’s Black Monday crash: on March 12, after the New York Federal Reserve promised $1.5 trillion in short-term lending; and again on Monday, after a somber President Trump said the virus could last through August.

The president has grown progressively more serious about the coronavirus. Earlier in the year Trump said the hysteria over the virus was a “hoax” and another attempted to essentially impeach him, then later claimed it was “under control.”

On Tuesday, however, he said he always thought coronavirus was a pandemic. The president has repeatedly used the language of war in his press briefings with his White House task force and refuses to back down on his habit of referring to COVID-19 as a “Chinese virus.”

Public reception of Trump’s coronavirus response has been poor. More than half of roughly 9,000 U.S. adults surveyed said Trump has failed to appreciate the seriousness of the virus, according to a Wednesday report from the Pew Research Center.

The new strain of coronavirus has now affected more than 214,000 worldwide and about 7,300 confirmed throughout the entire United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

An estimated 8,700 — with now more than 120 deaths in the United States — have died globally from the virus, data show.

— By Nick Rummell
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-18-2020 Dow Resets to Trump Inauguration Day
03-18-2020 SCV Water Suspends Late Fees, Shut-offs Till June 30
03-17-2020 L.A. County Small Businesses Can Now Apply for Disaster Assistance Loans
03-17-2020 Department Store Giants Nordstrom, Macy’s Temporarily Close
03-17-2020 UPS: Risk of Contracting COVID-19 Through Touching Packages Low
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
07-24-2018 Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Slight Decrease in 2nd Quarter Earnings
07-13-2018 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Continue to Grow Significantly
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Study Finds ‘Silent Transmission’ of COVID-19 by People Without Symptoms
A new study of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in China has found what a Texas university describes as the strongest evidence yet of silent transmission - that people are spreading the new virus and the disease it causes before they ever show symptoms.
Study Finds ‘Silent Transmission’ of COVID-19 by People Without Symptoms
COC Foundation Sets Up Emergency Fund for Students
The College of the Canyons Foundation has set up an emergency fund for students in need, Chief Operating Officer Cathy Ritz said in her note of support to members of the COC community on Wednesday.
COC Foundation Sets Up Emergency Fund for Students
City Council to Consider Switching to District-Based Election
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a resolution declaring its intention to transition from an at-large to a district-based election system at a special meeting on Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
City Council to Consider Switching to District-Based Election
Dow Resets to Trump Inauguration Day
The so-called "Trump Bump" is another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, as virtually any gains in the stock market since President Trump took office vanished Wednesday as markets slumped dramatically.
Dow Resets to Trump Inauguration Day
L.A. County Wednesday: 46 New Cases, Total 190
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 46 new cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county Wednesday.
L.A. County Wednesday: 46 New Cases, Total 190
California COVID-19 Cases Rise to 598 Tuesday
Confirmed California COVID-19 cases rose to 598 with 13 deaths caused by the coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, the state Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California COVID-19 Cases Rise to 598 Tuesday
Hart District Updates ‘Grab and Go’ School Lunches Service
As Santa Clarita Valley students remain home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the William S. Hart Union High School District will continue to provide school lunches to students on a "grab-and-go" basis.
Hart District Updates ‘Grab and Go’ School Lunches Service
Trump Wants More Masks for COVID-19; Testing Still Scarce
Tests for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 remain woefully inadequate in the United States as disease sweeps the nation, but President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday there is a focus to speed up the production of masks and ventilators.
Trump Wants More Masks for COVID-19; Testing Still Scarce
Newsom Extends Enrollment for Medi-Cal, Food Stamps
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Wednesday to extend the eligibility period for important safety net services like Medi-Cal and food stamps.
Newsom Extends Enrollment for Medi-Cal, Food Stamps
SCV Water Suspends Late Fees, Shut-offs Till June 30
SCV Water officials updated Santa Clarita Valley residents Wednesday that it is suspending late fees and service shut-offs through the end of June.
SCV Water Suspends Late Fees, Shut-offs Till June 30
State Schools Chief Supports Newsom’s COVID-19 Guidance
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond voiced his support for the comprehensive COVID-19 guidance document issued by Governor Newsom Thursday.
State Schools Chief Supports Newsom’s COVID-19 Guidance
Newsom: Most California Schools May Be Closed Until Fall
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state’s approximately 6 million public school students will likely not go back to school before the summer break, offering a sobering look at the degree to which everyday life will alter for the foreseeable future in the Golden State.
Newsom: Most California Schools May Be Closed Until Fall
COVID-19: 10 Ways to Manage Your Health at Home
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have outlined 10 ways people who possibly have or have been confirmed to have COVID-19 can do to manage their health at home.
COVID-19: 10 Ways to Manage Your Health at Home
DOD Poised to Provide Masks, Ventilators, Labs for COVID-19 Fight
The Defense Department has agreed to provide medical supplies and capabilities to the Department of Health and Human Services to help combat further infections, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said at a Pentagon news conference Tuesday.
DOD Poised to Provide Masks, Ventilators, Labs for COVID-19 Fight
Crime Impact Team Deputies ‘Keeping the Peace,’ Arrest 4
Crime Impact Team deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested four people Thursday night, including a pair of wanted robbery suspects and two others on narcotics charges.
Crime Impact Team Deputies ‘Keeping the Peace,’ Arrest 4
Homeless People in Los Angeles in the Time of COVID-19
Several hours after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the closure of many public places to slow the spread of the COVID-19, homeless people woke up wondering where they could go to shower and charge their phones.
Homeless People in Los Angeles in the Time of COVID-19
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
L.A. County Tuesday: 50 New Coronavirus Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 50 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) to date. The public should not think one location is safer than the other.
L.A. County Tuesday: 50 New Coronavirus Cases
L.A. County: In-Person Property Tax Payments Will Not Be Accepted
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector will not be accepting in-person payments or providing in-person tax or business license services until further notice, following the closure of all County buildings to the public.
L.A. County: In-Person Property Tax Payments Will Not Be Accepted
L.A. County Small Businesses Can Now Apply for Disaster Assistance Loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to California small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
L.A. County Small Businesses Can Now Apply for Disaster Assistance Loans
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting
County’s Social Services to Continue Providing Assistance Through Website, Call Centers
All Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) offices are temporarily closed to the public until further notice. However, DPSS will continue to provide services through its website and call centers.
County’s Social Services to Continue Providing Assistance Through Website, Call Centers
Department Store Giants Nordstrom, Macy’s Temporarily Close
Department store giants Nordstrom and Macy's announced the temporary closure of their establishments. Their respective statements can be found below:
Department Store Giants Nordstrom, Macy’s Temporarily Close
Lobbies at Castaic, Stevenson Ranch Libraries to Remain Open During Select Hours
On Saturday, March 14, it was announced that all of LA County Library’s 86 locations will be closed to the public through March 31.
Lobbies at Castaic, Stevenson Ranch Libraries to Remain Open During Select Hours
%d bloggers like this: