Downwind | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

April 24
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency [story]
The Triumph Foundation will host a virtual "Zoom Fiesta" on Saturday, April 25 starting at 2 p.m. as part of the nonprofit organization's annual Wheelchair Sports Festival.
The city of Santa Clarita has teamed up with the community to show support and gratitude for our essential workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
California has had 39,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,562 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Friday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 52 new deaths and 1,035 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 363 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sometimes, an early symptom of coronavirus is the loss of taste and smell. Tuesday is garbage day, so when I run, being downwind in the wake of empty containers reassures me I am not infected.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA on Friday discouraged the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19, citing serious heart problems in patients who have taken the drug.
The vast majority of Californians supports stay-at-home orders issued by state leaders as a means of stemming the surge of COVID-19 infections, even if the restrictive measures continue to weigh down the economy, according to a California Health Care Foundation poll released Friday.
Covered California has opened a special health care insurance enrollment period for people impacted by income changes, reduced hours or layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Less than 24 hours after a federal judge eviscerated California’s voter-approved gun-control measures for a second time by blocking enforcement of background checks on ammunition purchases, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday convicted criminals are already purchasing ammunition.
California is launching a first-in-the nation meal delivery program, a partnership to make wellness check-in calls, and the expansion of Friendship Line California to help combat social isolation.
As residents continue to follow the Safer At Home Order, the Los Angeles County Fire Department encourages families to be mindful of fire safety at home, and to practice fire escape safety steps with family members and loved ones.
Supporters of the shuttered Ice Station Valencia have organized an effort to save and reopen the skating rink, and plan a car parade to show support on Sunday, April 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday it is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration, extending expiring identification cards, temporary operating permits and motor carrier permits.
Real Life Church in Valencia will hand out free face masks and hand sanitizer in a drive-through operation on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The United States Supreme Court issued its opinion Thursday in County of Maui v. Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund siding with clean water advocates that point source discharges to navigable waters through groundwater are regulated under the Clean Water Act.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday 115 people died overnight from Covid-19 — the state’s deadliest day so far — and cautioned the pandemic fight is far from ov
Following several years of work and advocacy by the North County Transportation Coalition (NCTC) Board, on which Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilman Bob Kellar serve, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has been awarded $107 million through California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital (TIRCP) grant program for upgrades to the Antelope Valley Metrolink Line.
Three members of the College of the Canyons men's golf program are moving on to four-year schools after two spectacular seasons with the Cougars.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 68 new deaths and 1,081 new cases of COVID-19.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a teleconference regular meeting Tuesday, April 28, at 6:00 p.m., which can be viewed on the City's website, www.santa-clarita.com.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Theone Paula Paras.
Join the Valley Industry Association for Motivational Monday, via Zoom, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
For years, I watched infectious disease consultants advise hospital staff to wash hands diligently to prevent patient spread of bacteria and viruses. Despite their reasonable advice, some healthcare professionals did not heed the warning.
