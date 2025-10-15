Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025

I want to speak to you directly today, not just as the leader of LA Health Services, but as someone who deeply believes in the power of public healthcare services and the people who make it possible.

The passage of the federal administration’s “Big Bill” will deliver a devastating blow to our health system. We are currently facing $280 million in revenue cuts, and this is only the beginning. Over the next three years, those cuts will grow to $750 million each year. These numbers are staggering, and they will result in tangible consequences for our patients, our staff, and our ability to serve.

In July, LA Health Services announced a hiring freeze across our system. This decision was not made lightly. Rising costs and federal revenue reductions have placed us in a budget crisis. We are doing everything in our power to protect access to care, but we must also face the reality of our financial constraints. If Medicaid cuts are not restored and if we are unable to earn additional revenue to cover our escalating costs, a reduction of services will become inevitable.

Even in the face of these challenges, our commitment to our patients and the communities that rely on us, remains unshaken.

This summer, I completed a series of town hall meetings with staff across our LA Health Services system. These conversations were honest, heartfelt, and necessary. We reaffirmed our shared mission: to deliver high-quality, compassionate care to every person who walks through our doors. These town halls reminded us that our strength lies in our unity—and in our willingness to speak openly about the difficult choices that lie ahead.

Even though we’re going through a tough time with funding, our work hasn’t stopped — and neither has our progress.

We are proud to share that two of our medical centers achieved Magnet® Nursing Recognition, a prestigious honor that reflects the highest standards of nursing care. Three of our hospitals were also nationally rated by U.S. News & World Report for specialty care and conditions, and system wide LA Health Services was ranked by Newsweek as a top workplace for Diversity & Inclusion.

These accolades aren’t just for show — they are proof that mission-driven work can thrive, even under pressure.

We know this moment is tough. But our health system is built to face hard times head-on. Our teams continue to show up, adapt, and push forward — and we remain fully committed to delivering the care our patients depend on.

With gratitude,

Dr. Christina Ghaly

