Dr. Christina Ghaly: From the Director’s Desk October 2025

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
Assemblywoman Schiavo Secures Funds for New Emergency Responder Mobile Command Unit, to be Unveiled at Santa Clarita State of the City
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will join city officials, fire and law enforcement at Santa Clarita’s State of the city event to unveil the city’s new Mobile Command Unit.
Stevenson Ranch’s Ta’leighah Saulter Earns Bronze Finalist Honors at USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento
Stevenson Ranch tennis standout Ta’leighah Saulter earned national recognition this month after an impressive performance at the USTA National Level 2 Tournament in Sacramento, where she finished as a finalist for the bronze medal.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the first case of locally acquired dengue for the 2025 mosquito season in a resident of the San Gabriel Valley.
I want to speak to you directly today, not just as the leader of LA Health Services, but as someone who deeply believes in the power of public healthcare services and the people who make it possible.
10 by 10 is back for one night only. Join in on the fun for this variety show in Old Town Newhall featuring music, comedy, storytelling, magic, dance and more.
For the past 29 years, professor emeritus Dr. Steven Oppenheimer at California State University, Northridge’s Department of Biology has carried on his goal of getting younger students involved in the sciences.
The SCV Food Pantry is calling on the Santa Clarita Valley community for urgent support following notice from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services that the ongoing federal government shutdown may soon impact CalFresh benefits, which thousands of local residents rely on for food assistance.
Every August at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, they prepare for a day filled with both excitement and emotion: the graduation of their PathPoint interns.
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will celebrate the completion of major renovations at its Thomas E. Dierckman Clubhouse in Canyon Country with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Ric Alviso, a professor in California State University Northridge’s Department of Music, will be performing at the Harvest Moon Gathering, a fundraising festival for the Painted Turtle Camp, alongside his band, Masanga Marimba, on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Lake Hughes.
The American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley Unit will hold the Bark For Life Halloween Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that all of her 11 bills passed out of the California Legislature and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom this year have been signed into law
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory: This advisory is for all Los Angeles County Beaches and is in effect Until Saturday, Oct. 18, at 5 a.m.
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R–Santa Clarita) announced that her legislation, Senate Bill 571, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children impacted by medical conditions by making custom blankets which are dropped off in bulk to children in need.
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) announced that Senate Bill 380, legislation that she strongly advocated for in the legislature, has been signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom and takes effect immediately.
The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs provided more than $31.7 million in emergency financial relief to 3,425 of the most severely impacted households through the LA County Household Relief Grant.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has finalized its 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results for the Los Angeles Continuum of Care and the City of Los Angeles.
College of the Canyons football tied the game at 10-10 in the fourth quarter in front of a boisterous homecoming crowd but was unable to hold on in a 20-10 loss to No. 9 Fullerton College on Thursday, Oct. 9.
College of the Canyons cross country saw both its teams perform well at the Manny Bautista College Open held at Naval Training Center Park in San Diego on Friday, Oct. 10.
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
On Friday, Oct. 10, at approximately 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Investigators responded to the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in the city of Santa Clarita regarding a death investigation of a female adult identified as 64-year-old Carrie Elizabeth Romney of Valencia.
