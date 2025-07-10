header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 9
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
| Wednesday, Jul 9, 2025

We’re only halfway through 2025, and already this year has challenged us. The financial pressures facing LA County are real, especially with recently enacted cuts to Medicaid.

We’re doing everything in our power to protect access to healthcare. We’ve met with local leaders, spoken directly to Congress, and shared patient stories. LA Health Services is already working on efficiencies, so we can continue to provide the best health care possible to our patients.

LA Health Services has faced challenges before and persevered. More lie ahead, and I remain committed to transparency and honesty as we move forward.

To ensure we’re meeting the needs of our patients and community, we’ve launched a series of live town halls for staff across our entire health system, throughout Summer 2025. These conversations are a vital opportunity for us to communicate openly, listen to concerns, and work together to ensure we continue delivering the high-quality care our patients rely on—no matter the challenges we face.

As healthcare professionals, we carry both the honor and responsibility of standing alongside our patients in moments of uncertainty. Recent ICE activity has understandably caused distress among many of the people we serve. We want to acknowledge that fear, and reaffirm our unwavering commitment that everyone deserves safe, compassionate, and equitable care regardless of immigration status.

Our role as a healthcare system is to stay open and accessible. While we cannot control external circumstances, we can, and will, ensure our patients know they are supported. We are here with trusted care and safe options for visits.

Our patients deserve care they can count on. We’ll keep fighting to make sure they get it.

With gratitude,

Dr. Christina Ghaly
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access

Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
Wednesday, Jul 9, 2025
We’re only halfway through 2025, and already this year has challenged us. The financial pressures facing LA County are real, especially with recently enacted cuts to Medicaid.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | A Community-Favorite Tradition Returns to Central Park

Ken Striplin | A Community-Favorite Tradition Returns to Central Park
Monday, Jul 7, 2025
Each summer, families, friends and neighbors from across Santa Clarita eagerly await the return of a cherished tradition, an evening under the stars filled with live music, laughter and community spirit.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Eaton Fire Recovery Six-Month Anniversary

Kathryn Barger | Eaton Fire Recovery Six-Month Anniversary
Thursday, Jul 3, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has issued a statement reflecting on the upcoming six-month anniversary of the Eaton Fire, which devastated large portions of Altadena and destroyed nearly 7,000 residential and commercial units.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Home is Where the Hart is This Fourth of July

Bill Miranda | Home is Where the Hart is This Fourth of July
Thursday, Jul 3, 2025
As we prepare for the city’s Fourth of July Parade, we are reminded of the values that bind us together as a community and as a nation: service, freedom and unity.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Fourth of July

Ken Striplin | Fourth of July
Wednesday, Jul 2, 2025
The Fourth of July is a special time for our great nation and our City. Residents look forward to this holiday every year and the many accompanying celebrations.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Get Ready to Rock at Concerts in the Park

Bill Miranda | Get Ready to Rock at Concerts in the Park
Tuesday, Jul 1, 2025
There are many things that make our city of Santa Clarita so special. One of those is the calendar full of amazing events.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
We’re only halfway through 2025, and already this year has challenged us. The financial pressures facing LA County are real, especially with recently enacted cuts to Medicaid.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers who want to reduce litter in the community. Join city staff in an organized effort to remove trash and debris from a "hot spot" riverbed area in Canyon Country.
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 10, at 5:45 p.m.
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite
The Santa Clarita City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday, July 8, to approve a request from Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to replace Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.
Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets.
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore Water Quality in the Santa Clarita Valley
Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with SCV Water experts and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2025 Consumer Confidence Report and Water Quality in the SCV. 
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore Water Quality in the Santa Clarita Valley
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s canine teams for deployment to assist in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding impacting central Texas.
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
CSUN: Public Transportation Will Play Big Factor in Success of ’28 Olympics
As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, questions remain on how effectively the city will get people to and from venues in a sprawling region that is famously ruled by cars.
CSUN: Public Transportation Will Play Big Factor in Success of ’28 Olympics
California Hosts Public Sessions to Advance Zero Emission Vehicle Adoption
California state agencies today announced a statewide series of dialogue sessions meant to generate public discussion around proposed measures to support increased zero emission vehicle adoption in California.
California Hosts Public Sessions to Advance Zero Emission Vehicle Adoption
CHP Distributes Over $35 Million to Fight Impaired Driving in California
The California Highway Patrol today announced more than $35 million in grant funding to 148 California law enforcement agencies, crime laboratories, local government agencies and nonprofit organizations to help address the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
CHP Distributes Over $35 Million to Fight Impaired Driving in California
July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is featuring their own Nadia Lusian at the Canyon Theatre Guild later this month. 
July 26- Aug. 31: SCAA Features Nadia Lusian at Canyon Theatre Guild
Rep. Whitesides Rolls Out Legislative Package to Combat Excessive Heat
As temperatures in Southern California reach triple digits this week, Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, is helping to lead a series of bills aimed at addressing the growing threat of extreme heat.
Rep. Whitesides Rolls Out Legislative Package to Combat Excessive Heat
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
July 13: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Hosts Memorial Service for Brent Christensen
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will host a memorial service for Brent Christensen, one of the founding members of the acting company and long-time member of the Santa Clarita theater community.
July 13: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Hosts Memorial Service for Brent Christensen
2025 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released
The Master's University men's soccer team has released its 17-game schedule, which also includes three additional scrimmages against NCAA Division I, II and III teams.
2025 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released
July 10: Canyon County Energy Storage Fire Safety Community Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita will host a community fire safety meeting in partnership with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Terra-gen, operator of a battery energy storage facility near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway.
July 10: Canyon County Energy Storage Fire Safety Community Meeting
Schiavo Announces Legislative Wins for California Veterans
As Chair of the Assembly Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth has announced a series of major legislative victories for veterans and military families.
Schiavo Announces Legislative Wins for California Veterans
SCV Residents Urged to Sign Up for Alert LA Emergency Notificatons
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department encourages new residents to the Santa Clarita Valley and those who may not have already registered to complete registration with Alert LA for timely emergency updates and information.
SCV Residents Urged to Sign Up for Alert LA Emergency Notificatons
Big Money Powerball Ticket, Worth $555,503, Sold at Seafood City in Saugus
No tickets were sold matching all six numbers in the Monday July 7 Powerball drawing. However, one ticket which matched five numbers, was sold in Santa Clarita, at the Seafood City Supermarket, 26579 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350. It is worth $555,503.
Big Money Powerball Ticket, Worth $555,503, Sold at Seafood City in Saugus
Board of Supervisors Appoints First Director of Homeless Services and Housing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of Sarah Mahin as the first director of the new Department of Homeless Services and Housing, the county’s consolidated department focused on homelessness solutions.
Board of Supervisors Appoints First Director of Homeless Services and Housing
July 10: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, July 10 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
July 10: CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
July 10: Small Business Week Workshops
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons is presenting three free webinar workshops on July 10, hosted by PCR Business Finance.
July 10: Small Business Week Workshops
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
El Trocadero restaurant
July 10: Coffee with a Cop at Dicks Sporting Goods
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be at Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 10 for Coffee with a Cop.
July 10: Coffee with a Cop at Dicks Sporting Goods
SCVNews.com