Dr. Christina Ghaly | Respiratory Illness Season Approaches

As we move toward the last few months of the year, there are so many things to look forward to including the upcoming holiday season. The holidays bring ample opportunities to connect with friends, family and coworkers and many of these gatherings happen indoors. As we get closer to the end of the year, we are also entering the season of respiratory illnesses. The Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are already circulating, and the numbers of cases are increasing. It is up to all of us to do our parts to keep the number of infections down and protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

The 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine is now available at Los Angeles Health Services and at major pharmacy chains in the area. There is no cost for the vaccine.

People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 are three times more likely to be hospitalized and four times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who are vaccinated. Protect yourself and your loved ones by getting your 2023-2024 COVID-19 shot. The 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine will protect you against the variant currently causing infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older. L.A. Health Services patients can make an appointment here. Others can make an appointment or find a clinic at My Turn – California Vaccine Scheduling & Notifications.

This month, Los Angeles General Hospital was honored to host Governor Gavin Newsom as he signed an important piece of legislation into law. He signed AB 531, which will allow for the building of additional sub-acute mental health beds and supportive housing to accommodate the needs of patients with complex mental health needs. This is an important step to decompress the acute psychiatric care facilities that care for some of the highest need patients in the State.

I would also like to extend my congratulations to the exceptional projects from throughout the department and the county that were honored at the Productivity and Quality Awards celebration on Oct.18. L.A. Health Services received three Top Ten Awards for the Comprehensive Cancer Navigation Program, Sickle Cell Lives Matter and Increasing Access to COVID-19 Therapeutics, in partnership with the Department of Public Health and others. In all, LA Health Services received 21 awards and certificates. Well done!

Dr. Christina Ghaly is the director for the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS). In this role, Ghaly supervises and oversees operations of DHS’ directly operated delivery system, including four hospitals and a network of standalone community clinics.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...