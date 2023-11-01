Dr. Christina Ghaly | Respiratory Illness Season Approaches

|
|
|
October 31
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
|
|
As we move toward the last few months of the year, there are so many things to look forward to including the upcoming holiday season. The holidays bring ample opportunities to connect with friends, family and coworkers and many of these gatherings happen indoors. As we get closer to the end of the year, we are also entering the season of respiratory illnesses.
|
GO! KINGS! GO! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to this year’s Santa Clarita Kings Day! Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
|
The city of Santa Clarita and the Valencia Auto Center are pleased to announce that car sales and leases from Santa Clarita auto dealers have resulted in nearly $110-million in sales tax revenue since 2007. These funds are reinvested in the city, in the form of parks, road maintenance, new amenities, programs, events and more.
|
Nonprofit WeWil Collaborative joins forces with Santa Clarita Valley business owner Rachel Cosgroveto to empower women with a virtual workshop, "Sevem Secrets for Success in Uncertain Times."
|
In a bold, inflation-busting move, promoters of the Good Karma Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4 have slashed ticket prices to $29.50 for advance purchase for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
|
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes after 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 until about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 for pavement construction in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.
|
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced several recent achievements of Zonta members including Dr. Cherise Moore named Zontain of the Year 2022-23. In addtion, Nicole Miller was elected to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Zonta International District 9 and Darlene Lyons is serving as District 9 Parliamentariann.
|
The Festival of Trees Magic of the Lights Gala to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Friday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the honorees for the 13th Annual Salute to Patriots, an event honoring local veterans for their service to the nation and leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley business community.
|
Upper Castaic Lake reopened today to boating with a caution algal bloom advisory. The California Department of Water Resources urges people to avoid physical contact with water at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae.
|
|
The Master's University men's basketball team lost a very close 82-77 exhibition game against NCAA Division II Biola Saturday night in The MacArthur Center.
|
No. 16 College of the Canyons rushed for a combined 175 yards and three scores to take down host Moorpark College 35-30 on Saturday night, winning its fourth conference game of the season.
|
Tenants of certain Santa Clarita apartment complexes from 2014-2022 are entitled to reimbursement of illegally collected late fees, according to a class action lawsuit.
|
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell voiced their utter dissatisfaction Monday with Los Angeles County’s delayed roll-out of a small property owner rent relief program approved by the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24, 2023, and have called for an audit to both examine the process and identify the reasons for those delays.
|
In recognition of its outstanding achievements in public relations, SCV Water received five prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles chapter.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 30 - Sunday, Nov. 5.
|
Vicki White has been named vice president and chief nursing officer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
|
Halloween is just a few days away and with a number of spirited and spooky activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Santa Clarita.
|
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will fully close both northbound and southbound directions of Interstate 5 Golden State Freeway from the State Route 14 Antelope Valley Freeway to Calgrove Boulevard 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 to 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, to demolish the Weldon Canyon Road bridge.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Fire Department remains alert and ready as the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning through Monday, at 10:00 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
|
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
