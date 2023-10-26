header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 27
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
Dr. Haley Smith Joins TMU Science Faculty
| Thursday, Oct 26, 2023

Haley SmithBy Josephine Lee

Dr. Haley Smith recently became the newest faculty member in the Department of Biological and Physiological Sciences at The Master’s University. Come fall, Smith is eager to bring her passion for cell biology to campus — a fascination she first discovered in high school and has never strayed from since.

Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, Smith is a graduate of Pepperdine University as well as the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), where she completed a doctorate program in molecular, cell, and developmental biology. During her schooling, she considered first medicine, then research work. But at graduate school, the realization came to her: her heart was in teaching.

“I really enjoyed this aspect of getting to share the science and view it through a learner’s eye,” she said.

Upon graduation, Smith was invited to return to Pepperdine — this time as a member of their faculty. But after a few years in the classroom, Smith was ready to find a place where her faith and her passion could fully intertwine. As she prayed through her next steps, a church member told her about an open position at TMU, encouraging her to take a look.

Despite not knowing much about the University, Smith felt compelled to pursue it. In hindsight, she says, “I knew it was definitely the Lord’s providence that this opportunity was presented to me. I didn’t know what would come of it, but I felt absolutely certain that I needed to at least apply.”

Smith’s hiring helps fill no small vacancy in the department, as longtime faculty members Dr. Ross Anderson and Dr. Joe Francis both retired last spring.

“They are big shoes to fill,” Smith said, “but I’m excited to give it the best shot I can.”

Smith begins her tenure at TMU this fall, teaching courses in biochemistry and neurobiology. Future semesters will bring a wide range of courses, including Cell Biology and Physiology.

Smith carries a deep awe for God’s intricate creation to the classroom. “Getting to see how things work down to the cellular level is really eye opening and an amazing thing to see.”

Her enthusiasm is intentionally contagious — with the goal of “building students up in that excitement so that they can take it into their day-to-day practice or career.”

Smith also looks forward to exploring biology from a distinctly theological perspective.

“It’s really cool to see the cohesive picture that TMU presents,” she said. “We view the Bible as our highest authority. That’s the top tier, and we’re going to let that infuse into everything we teach.”

At TMU, the Biological Science degree equips students to excel in careers in medicine, the sciences, or research, under top faculty committed to the Word of God. Learn more here.

Josephine Lee is a senior double-majoring in communication and interdisciplinary studies.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Padilla to Speak at CSUN’s Public Health 50th Anniversary Gala

Padilla to Speak at CSUN’s Public Health 50th Anniversary Gala
Thursday, Oct 26, 2023
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and his wife Angela Padilla are among those who will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Public Health Program at California State University, Northridge, one of the longest accredited public health programs in the state, on Saturday Nov. 4.
FULL STORY...

Dr. Haley Smith Joins TMU Science Faculty

Dr. Haley Smith Joins TMU Science Faculty
Thursday, Oct 26, 2023
Dr. Haley Smith recently became the newest faculty member in the Department of Biological and Physiological Sciences at The Master’s University.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 3: COC Star Party Includes Tours, Telescopes, Food Trucks, Science Talks

Nov. 3: COC Star Party Includes Tours, Telescopes, Food Trucks, Science Talks
Tuesday, Oct 24, 2023
The Fall 2023 Star Party will be held Friday, Nov. 3 on the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. The event will feature an expanded format with science talks, telescopes, tours, food trucks and more.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Students, Faculty Explore Farmworker History

CSUN Students, Faculty Explore Farmworker History
Monday, Oct 23, 2023
They were the foot soldiers in the early days of the United Farm Workers, then known as the National Farm Workers Association.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 25: COC Board to Hold Joint Meeting with ASG

Oct. 25: COC Board to Hold Joint Meeting with ASG
Friday, Oct 20, 2023
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Wednesday, Oct. 25. The meeting will be held in open session at 2:30 p.m. and be held on the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons, Student Services and Learning Resource Center, First Floor Lobby, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Oct. 27)
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
Chiquita Canyon Grant Relief Deadline Extended
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Thursday the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Utility Relief Grant Program’s application deadline will be extended by 90 days, giving local residents until Jan. 31, 2024 to submit a completed application and supporting documentation.  
Chiquita Canyon Grant Relief Deadline Extended
CSUN Releases Spring Tennis Schedule
California State University, Northridge women's tennis head coach Gary Victor has released the 2024 spring schedule set to kick off Friday, Jan. 19.
CSUN Releases Spring Tennis Schedule
Lady Cougars Win Fifth Straight WSC Tourney
College of the Canyons won its fifth Western State Conference tourney of the season at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, taking the top spot in the final conference event ahead of next week's WSC Championships. 
Lady Cougars Win Fifth Straight WSC Tourney
Child & Family Center Named Nonprofit of the Year
Child & Family Center received the 2023 Organization of the Year from the National Association of Social Workers California Chapter at the organization’s annual conference held in Burbank on Oct. 20.
Child & Family Center Named Nonprofit of the Year
DACC Director Marcia Mayeda Earns Leadership Award
Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control director Marcia Mayeda received the Los Angeles County Quality and Productivity Commission’s Chair Leadership Award at its annual Quality and Productivity Awards ceremony on Oct. 18.
DACC Director Marcia Mayeda Earns Leadership Award
Nov. 17: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Fillmore
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is hosting Plein Air Painting at Otto & Sons Nursery in Fillmore, Friday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Nov. 17: SCAA Plein Air Painting in Fillmore
Padilla to Speak at CSUN’s Public Health 50th Anniversary Gala
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and his wife Angela Padilla are among those who will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Public Health Program at California State University, Northridge, one of the longest accredited public health programs in the state, on Saturday Nov. 4.
Padilla to Speak at CSUN’s Public Health 50th Anniversary Gala
SCV Water Awarded $5.3M Grant for Sustainable Groundwater Plan
To offset costs associated with implementing tasks identified in the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency’s Groundwater Sustainability Plan, SCV Water has been awarded $5.3 million through Round 2 of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant program administered by the California Department of Water Resources.
SCV Water Awarded $5.3M Grant for Sustainable Groundwater Plan
Dr. Haley Smith Joins TMU Science Faculty
Dr. Haley Smith recently became the newest faculty member in the Department of Biological and Physiological Sciences at The Master’s University.
Dr. Haley Smith Joins TMU Science Faculty
Longtime Valencia Acura Canine Greeter Dies
It is with heavy hearts that Don Fleming, owner of Valencia Acura, announces the peaceful passing of Test Drive 'Tessi' Fleming, the cherished 14-year-old Imperial Shih Tzu.
Longtime Valencia Acura Canine Greeter Dies
CHP, Traffic Safety Partner to Reduce Impaired Drivers
In a significant step towards enhancing road safety in California, the California Highway Patrol is partnering with the California Office of Traffic Safety on a new yearlong campaign aimed at reducing impaired driving incidents in California.
CHP, Traffic Safety Partner to Reduce Impaired Drivers
CDPH Encourages Preparation for Cold, Flu Season
With Halloween, holiday gatherings and winter fast approaching, state public health leaders Thursday reminded Californians that a few simple steps can help keep the whole family healthy this winter.
CDPH Encourages Preparation for Cold, Flu Season
Today in SCV History (Oct. 26)
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC dedication ceremony program
Upcoming Santa Clarita Art Exhibits to Visit
Santa Clarita is hosting several art exhibits across the valley lasting into next year for the public to visit. 
Upcoming Santa Clarita Art Exhibits to Visit
Northbound I-5 Reduced to Two Lanes at Night Near Castaic Starting Thursday
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to two lanes at night this week. 
Northbound I-5 Reduced to Two Lanes at Night Near Castaic Starting Thursday
Nov. 20: Plein Air Oil Demo with SCAA
Join Santa Clarita Artists Association for a demo by Chuck Kovacic, a plein air painter skilled in oil.
Nov. 20: Plein Air Oil Demo with SCAA
Santa Clarita Listed as One of L.A. Business Journal’s Best Cities to Live, Work+Play
The Santa Clarita valley was featured this month in the Los Angeles Business Journals 2023 "State of LA: The Best Cities to Live, Work + Play". 
Santa Clarita Listed as One of L.A. Business Journal’s Best Cities to Live, Work+Play
Valenica High Marching Band Wins Big at WBA Competition at Sofi Stadium
The Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Guard embarked on a musical odyssey at the Western Band Association competition, held at SoFi Stadium, a pinnacle of sports and entertainment in Inglewood, California.
Valenica High Marching Band Wins Big at WBA Competition at Sofi Stadium
Animal Control Receives Quality, Productivity Commission’s Top Ten Award for Pets Are Family Program
The County Quality and Productivity Commission announced recipients of its 2023 awards during its Annual Productivity and Quality Awards ceremony on Oct. 18.
Animal Control Receives Quality, Productivity Commission’s Top Ten Award for Pets Are Family Program
Nov.19: GO Jazz Big Band to Celebrate a Century of Disney Magic
Santa Clarita-based GO Jazz Big Band, a local ensemble of top jazz musicians, invites you to step into a world where the magic of Disney meets the timeless allure of jazz.
Nov.19: GO Jazz Big Band to Celebrate a Century of Disney Magic
CSUN Celebrates African Studies with Series of Events
California State University, Northridge will celebrate Africana studies with a series of events that explore what makes the discipline so important during a time of political uncertainty and challenges to advances made toward social and racial equality.
CSUN Celebrates African Studies with Series of Events
Today in SCV History (Oct. 25)
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
HC Wiley obituary
Oct. 27-31: Bar Harbor Scares Home Haunt
Featured in The Signal, SoCal Haunt List and Fright Maps this Santa Clarita home haunt is kids/family friendly. Graveyard, spiders, webs, cauldrons, scarecrow, ghoul, skeleton. Lightning, sfx, fog and mist. Pop-up animatronics. Walk through from pathway ending on the patio of the house.
Oct. 27-31: Bar Harbor Scares Home Haunt
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: