Dr. Haley Smith Joins TMU Science Faculty

Dr. Haley Smith recently became the newest faculty member in the Department of Biological and Physiological Sciences at The Master’s University. Come fall, Smith is eager to bring her passion for cell biology to campus — a fascination she first discovered in high school and has never strayed from since.
Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, Smith is a graduate of Pepperdine University as well as the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), where she completed a doctorate program in molecular, cell, and developmental biology. During her schooling, she considered first medicine, then research work. But at graduate school, the realization came to her: her heart was in teaching.
“I really enjoyed this aspect of getting to share the science and view it through a learner’s eye,” she said.
Upon graduation, Smith was invited to return to Pepperdine — this time as a member of their faculty. But after a few years in the classroom, Smith was ready to find a place where her faith and her passion could fully intertwine. As she prayed through her next steps, a church member told her about an open position at TMU, encouraging her to take a look.
Despite not knowing much about the University, Smith felt compelled to pursue it. In hindsight, she says, “I knew it was definitely the Lord’s providence that this opportunity was presented to me. I didn’t know what would come of it, but I felt absolutely certain that I needed to at least apply.”
Smith’s hiring helps fill no small vacancy in the department, as longtime faculty members Dr. Ross Anderson and Dr. Joe Francis both retired last spring.
“They are big shoes to fill,” Smith said, “but I’m excited to give it the best shot I can.”
Smith begins her tenure at TMU this fall, teaching courses in biochemistry and neurobiology. Future semesters will bring a wide range of courses, including Cell Biology and Physiology.
Smith carries a deep awe for God’s intricate creation to the classroom. “Getting to see how things work down to the cellular level is really eye opening and an amazing thing to see.”
Her enthusiasm is intentionally contagious — with the goal of “building students up in that excitement so that they can take it into their day-to-day practice or career.”
Smith also looks forward to exploring biology from a distinctly theological perspective.
“It’s really cool to see the cohesive picture that TMU presents,” she said. “We view the Bible as our highest authority. That’s the top tier, and we’re going to let that infuse into everything we teach.”
At TMU, the Biological Science degree equips students to excel in careers in medicine, the sciences, or research, under top faculty committed to the Word of God. Learn more here.
Josephine Lee is a senior double-majoring in communication and interdisciplinary studies.
